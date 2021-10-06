LIVE: watch Flamengo vs. Palmeiras, for the Brazil U-17 Cup – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

This Tuesday (05) afternoon, the Brazil U-17 Cup gains a new chapter. After eliminating Cruzeiro in the quarterfinals, Flamengo will face the palm trees in the semifinals. The duo wins practically all professional titles and, much of it, comes from the work done in the lower categories. The first match will feature broadcasting from Sportv and the ‘Eleven Sports’ platform.

Rubro-Negro goes to the field with the following lineup: Dyogo, Samuel, Iago, Darlan and Zé; Vitor, Dudu and Matheus; Victor Hugo, Petterson and Matheus França.

It is worth mentioning that, so far, Mais Querido has had an almost perfect campaign in the knockout tournament. In all, there were four victories and a draw, in addition to having suffered almost no goals. However, the fact that most impresses is the offensive power of Mengão. In just five games, the Garotos do Ninho scored 25 times, that is, an average of five goals per game played.

Due to the draw held at the CBF headquarters, the most dear will have to decide the place in the final of the Copa do Brasil U-17 away from home. Thus, the game this Tuesday (5th) will take place in Gávea, at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time). The match will serve for Mengão to try to open up a good advantage right away.