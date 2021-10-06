LoL: Season 11 ends November 15; see all ranked rewards

Season 11 of LoL is drawing to a close. This Tuesday (5), Riot Games revealed all the details about the 2021 season rewards to anyone who played the ranked ranks of League of Legends. And also set the deadline for the end of this Season: November 15th.

There’s still time for you to pick up your LoL Season 11 rewards. And if you’re interested in knowing what these “little gifts” are that Riot has chosen, we’ve separated all the rewards below.

Season 11 Ranked Rewards

As every year, whoever is ranked Gold or higher will win a victorious skin. The champion chosen for this year was Blitzcrank, and a novelty is that you will gain a chroma relative to your ranking at the end of the season.

See the images below.

An icon will also be distributed according to its final position in the season.

See below.

In addition, all those who finish qualifying matches in the Solo and Flex ranks will receive the following:

Blitzcrank Series 1 Permanent Eternals;

A Ranked profile icon for both queues;

A Ranked profile flag.

Season 11 Clash Rewards

Those who participated in the Clash season will also receive some bonuses. Here, rewards are based on the amount of Victory Points you’ve earned throughout the season, but everyone who participated in any Clash tournament will receive a Clash Contestant icon.

Competitors

Competing Summoner Icon: 100 VP

Competitor Clash Logo: 400 PV

Competitor Clash Flag: 1000 PV

conquerors

Conquering Summoner Icon: 2000 VP

Conqueror Clash Logo: 3000 PV

Conqueror Flag of Clash: 4000 VP

champions

Champion Summoner Icon: 5000 VP

Clash Champion Logo: 6000 PV

Clash Champion Flag: 7000 PV

LoL Honor Rewards

You will also receive a reward as you honored and been honored during this season. Rewards will depend on your honor level.

Honor Level 3 Capsule

Random Sentry Skin

3 Key Fragments

Honor Level 4 Capsule

Random Sentry Skin

permanent random emote

3 Key Fragments

Honor Level 5 Capsule

Random Sentry Skin

permanent random emote

6 Key Fragments

Ready for the LoL Season 11 Final? Meanwhile, Worlds 2021 is rolling out with the best League of Legends players from across the planet.