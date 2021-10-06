Lucas Penteado used cocaine before pointing out betrayal, says ex-fiancee

Julia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiancée, said the “BBB 21” participant used cocaine before the treason charge made live in the early hours of Friday (1). The makeup artist reported the situation in an interview with the program “A Tarde é Sua”, on RedeTV!.

He came home totally out of his mind. He had been like this since Wednesday (29). He was using cocaine and also drunk. Unfortunately he is a user. We had an event on Thursday night (30), a stand-up show. I told him that I wouldn’t leave the house with him in that situation, but that he could go if he wanted.

Julia Franhani to the ‘The Afternoon is Yours’ program

In the aftermath, Julia denied that she had betrayed Lucas with the security guard. According to her, the professional was called to the apartment because of Lucas’ behavior.

He left around 9:00 pm and returned home more upset than he already was. He searched the whole house and said I took someone there. You went looking for things that didn’t exist. I picked up the intercom and called the concierge. It was past that I couldn’t call the ambulance, but that I was sending security to the apartment. He went upstairs, knocked on the door and Lucas didn’t want to open it. Said nothing was happening. I asked him to open the door and go to the hospital because he wasn’t well.

Julia Franhani to the ‘The Afternoon is Yours’ program

The makeup artist highlighted that she was never attacked by Lucas Penteado, but she experienced situations of psychological pressure. She also says she followed the ex-BBB to the hospital after the live broadcast.

He didn’t look for me and I won’t. He owes him a satisfaction, because I was wanting to help. Unfortunately our relationship came to an end, there’s no way to go on like this. He needs to take care of himself, seek treatment.

Julia Franhani to the ‘The Afternoon is Yours’ program

In contact with the UOL, Lucas Penteado shared the testimony of Breno, his private security guard, to deny the ex-fiancee’s claims. According to the account, the actor was sober the night the live took place.

Breno’s testimony, reinforced by Lucas, also points out that Julia broke perfumes and her own cell phone in the apartment during a couple’s fight that same night. The item was charged by the makeup artist’s mother in posts made yesterday on Instagram.