Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiance’s mother says he hid her daughter’s cell phone

WL! It seems that the controversy between Lucas Hairstyle and Julia Franhani, his ex-fiancée, is far from over. After the actor made a live on social networks exposing the girl, who was even involved in rumors of betrayal, the girl’s mother spoke out about what happened and made a series of accusations against the actor on Monday night (04 ).

Coming out in defense of the daughter, Dominica Franhani, detonated the ex-son-in-law on his Instagram profile, after the repercussion of the ex-BBB broadcast in which he accused his ex-fiancée of cheating on him. Without speaking out, the matriarch accused Lucas of having hidden the girl’s phones and documents, in addition to contributing to the erosion of her mental health.

“Return Julia’s phone, documents and belongings, as this is a crime of misappropriation,” she demanded, who also shared a photo of Julia being treated at a hospital.

Then, Domenica even sent a message to Lucas’ mother: “And Andrea Penteado, explain to everyone the meaning of the word welcoming, because as much as you are trying to silence my daughter, the truth always prevails. Mental health to all of you, because God is good all the time”, he fired.

Mother of Lucas Penteado’s ex-fiancée detonates actor on social networks (Reprodução/@domenicafranhani)

Shortly after his ex-mother-in-law’s accusations, Lucas Penteado responded by posting a photo of his belongings on Instagram with the words: “I posted it so you know I don’t need to steal anything from anyone”.

Lucas Penteado rebuts accusations of his former mother-in-law (Reprodução/@lucaskokapenteado)

SEE TOO:

Lucas Penteado’s bride answers haters: ‘What’s your problem?’

After controversy and alleged betrayal, Lucas Penteado calls for an end to the attacks on the bride

Lucas Hairstyle and bride are seen crying at an airport

SUICIDE ATTEMPT AND ABUSIVE DATING

According to columnist LoBianco, Lucas Penteado’s fiancée tried to commit suicide after controversy. The ex-BBB made a live on Instagram, in which he denounced an alleged betrayal between her and the actor’s personal security. This fact, however, proved to be a misunderstanding and the repercussion was not positive for the artist.

In an interview with the journalist, Júlia Franhani stated that the artist from Rio took his cell phone and changed all the passwords on social networks. Therefore, she does not have access to her profile and cannot publish or interact with people. Furthermore, it is also without the documents themselves.

As if that wasn’t enough, Julia says that his reaction to the controversy is nothing like a retraction video or an apology. The actor would have justified that this was the orientation of his lawyer at Globo. This, however, is not yet official information.

In the midst of all this scenario, at dawn this Monday (4), Julia took a series of tranquilizers at once, which caused her a drug infection. The girl’s mother referred her to a hospital, where she received support.

Read+: Lucas Penteado asks for an end to attacks on the bride

“He stole my cell phone. He changed passwords on all my social networks to try to shut me up, so I wouldn’t tell the truth. This post of his is a liar, it’s all over after what he did to me publicly, after the lie he invented. He was crazy and I only tried to help by calling the security guard,” Júlia told the columnist.

‘HE LIES’

In addition, Julia also talked about Luke’s reaction to a possible retraction. That’s because the video actually caused embarrassment for her and her family.

“He said when he left me here that he couldn’t disprove the story. According to him, Globo’s lawyer would have prohibited him from speaking and denying the story, as it would be very bad for his image. But it’s her lie. Globo’s lawyer didn’t say anything to him. It’s an invention. He doesn’t want to admit the mistake and even asked me to confirm the story to the press that everything would be fine in the end”, he justified.

Read+: Júlia Franhani, Lucas Penteado’s fiancée, responds to haters’ attacks

She then recalls that this isn’t the first controversial relationship Lucas has been involved in. Furthermore, he highlighted Luke’s lie about Julia’s nets, which are under the actor’s command, according to the bride.

“He lies. Now I understand why so many women denounced him. He invented in the stories that everything would be fine and that ‘I wouldn’t even be joining the social media’ and for people not to create my fakes”, he concludes.

HAD NO BETRAYAL?

After the controversial live published by Lucas Hairstyle on the social networks where he appeared fighting with Julia Franhani, his fiancée, the young woman finally broke the silence and revealed to the followers that “everything is settled” between the two, even denying the rumors of an alleged betrayal.

In Instagram Stories, Julia said that she was already at home and would not comment on the situation for now.

“For those who really care, everything is resolved. I’m already at my house in São Paulo and everything is fine. Lucas is also fine and at home. At the moment I don’t have conditions to talk about the subject and I don’t see the need either”, she began, who reinforced that she will only comment on the subject when she is feeling well.

“I need to rest and get my head on straight so I can deal with these ‘scrooge’ people on the internet. You are sick, go get treatment! And to be clear, there was no betrayal. See, internet judges?” he fired.

Lucas Penteado’s bride speaks about controversy on social media (Reproduction/Instagram)

Even after the confusion, the two were seen crying and hugging at Santos Dumont airport, in Rio de Janeiro, during the afternoon.

SEE TOO:

After the alleged betrayal of the bride, Lucas Penteado would have left a hotel ambulance

Lucas Hairstyle and bride are seen crying at an airport

Lucas Penteado opens the game about fighting depression and reveals his engagement

UNDERSTAND THE CONTROVERSY

In the early hours of this Friday, October 1st, the name of Lucas Hairstyle appeared among the most talked about topics on Twitter trands. Some people wondered what was going on with “BBB” to be being talked about. Even your confinement buddy, Gil of Vigor, he activated his curious mode and, from the United States, made a post wanting to know details of what happened.

Soon the doubts began to be clarified. Lucas made a live showing a possible betrayal of his fiancée with a security guard. In the images that began to circulate, apparently he is in the building where he lives and would have caught his partner with her supposed lover. The trio enters the elevator and Penteado continues filming and detonating the bride. “Wow, I went to Altas Horas and several programs and I said I loved you”.

The scenes end when they arrive at what would be the reception of the building, and Lucas tries to take the bride to some place where other people will be waiting for her, to confirm the act. Until the closing of this article, the actor had not officially manifested himself on his social networks, explaining what had happened.

REPERCUSSION

It is evident that the ‘fifis’ on duty on Twitter started to comment on the scenes of the alleged betrayal. Many were surprised to learn that Lucas Penteado had a bride and that they only learned of her existence in this situation.

At the same time I found out that Lucas Penteado was engaged, I found out that he was also a cuckold. 🔥😲 — ɢɪʜ ꜱɪʟᴠᴀᶜʳᶠ 🔴⚫🔥 (@tiaflamenguista) October 1, 2021

That wasn’t it! Notification arrived and I entered without understanding anything. So far I haven’t understood and I’m in force at homeworks here!— GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) October 1, 2021

The question is why? And why betray

You’re dissatisfied, end up babe

And the guy even threatened Lucas with his hairstyle 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/DSvwTeSQ7h— I forgot what I was going to say perai (@VithoriaSuzana) October 1, 2021

During the pandemic I watched live in every way, I repeat: everything. Now I live on a horn, look at this Lucas Penteado surpassed himself, for this not even my gossipy spirit expected! pic.twitter.com/vRFLsGDCfl— Will Lins (@will_lins) October 1, 2021

Old what did Twitter make me? It’s 3:23 in the morning and I’m here wanting to know updates on Lucas’ bride’s cheating hairstyle pic.twitter.com/sUHq7g0IMT— @Pocvagabunda (@Pocvagabunda1) October 1, 2021

At the same time that I found out that Lucas Penteado was engaged I also found out that he became like a shjkkkk I felt sorry for him saying that he’s paying the expensive apartment for the two of them 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Ok8RvofBdO — Ana banana (@OtariAnaaah) October 1, 2021

MAIN NEWS:

Lucas Penteado’s fiancee attempted suicide, columnist says

‘I’m not taking the pressure, The Farm is going to pay me,’ said Nego do Borel

Nego do Borel was seen on a boat in Itacuruçá, says columnist

Rico Melquiades’ mother calls Solange Gomes to fight: ‘I’m bagaceira’

Prince Charles already has several projects for when he becomes king

Presenter on MTV Denounces Military Police for Racism

At 90 years old William Shatner, Captain Kirk of Star Trek, travels into space

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher together in a Netflix movie