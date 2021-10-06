Lucas Penteado’s ex-mother-in-law accuses actor: “This is a crime!”

Domenica Franhani, mother of Júlia Franhani, ex-fiancée of Lucas Penteado, used Instagram Stories to denounce the situation in which her daughter is going through with her ex-son-in-law. The makeup artist’s family accuses the ex-BBB of lack of empathy, humiliation and even says that all belongings, documents, passwords and telephone number of the young woman are in the actor’s possession. “@lucaskokapenteado, return @franhani.ju’s phone, documents and belongings, as this is a crime of embezzlement,” wrote Domenica.

Júlia Franhani suffered attacks on the internet after the repercussion of an alleged betrayal denounced in a live made by Lucas. After the broadcast, he went back and said there was a misunderstanding. A cousin of Julia said on Instagram that everything Penteado did was based on a lie and that he should pay for what he is doing to his ex-fiancee’s mental health.

In the message made by Júlia’s mother in Stories, there was still a direct message to the artist’s mother: “@andreappenteado explain to everyone the meaning of the word welcome, because the more you are trying to silence my daughter, the truth always prevails! Mental health to all of you! Because God is good all the time”, he concluded.

Then, Domenica shared an image of her daughter in a hospital, and sent another direct to Lucas’ family, this time using the hashtag #todospelajulia: “Ms. Andrea, what did you learn with the word welcoming when your son was humiliated on national television? What lesson did you learn and at least teach by letting it happen to the person who was there to help your son (…) And Lucas Penteado, where’s the beautiful speech you made on Fatima Bernardes’ program when you left the BBB like a poor thing?”, he asked.

