Lucifer rises from the darkness and horrifies Joseph; know why · TV news

Lucifer (Igor Rickli) will scare Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. The devil’s new disguise will feature a giant scar on his face. He will rise from the darkness to mock the good guy, who will have been arrested. “With so many gods in Egypt, you went to choose only one. Now your only God has abandoned you”, will mock the villain in Record’s biblical novel.

The son of Israel (Petronio Gontijo) will be dragged to the palace dungeon in the scenes that will be shown from this Wednesday (6). He will fall prey to a setup by Nepheriades (Dandara Albuquerque), who will convince Potiphar (Val Perré) that the servant has tried to sexually abuse him.

The protagonist played by Juliano Laham will be thrown into a filthy cell completely without strength, as he will have taken a beating and, very close, will not have died at the hands of the general.

“I would advise you to start begging the gods, because only they can get you out of here now, but as you are famous for worshiping only one, I can wish you good luck”, will trample Teruel (Amaurih Oliveira).

Alone in the dark, José will burst into tears until he is interrupted by a prisoner in the cloister next door, who will reveal himself as none other than Lucifer. “Hey, is it true what the guard said? That you only culture one God? Answer,” the prince of darkness will demand.

Joseph (Juliano Laham) in Genesis

God speaks to Joseph

José’s silence will cause a fit of laughter in the character of Igor Rickli, who will have fun questioning his faith. “With so many gods in Egypt, you went to choose just one. That’s what it takes. Now your only God has abandoned you”, will fire Satan, amidst the laughter.

The almighty, however, will show that he will not leave Judah’s brother (Thiago Rodrigues) helpless. God, who in the plot is interpreted by Flávio Galvão, will illuminate him with his light, but, because he is so tired, the Israelite will not even notice the divine presence in prison.

“What I’m doing, you don’t understand now, but in a little while everything will be clear”, will assure the creator in the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

