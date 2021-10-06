Lula is the best candidate to fight corruption, says poll





Former President Lula is the favorite of Brazilians to fight corruption, according to a Quaest/Genial poll released last Tuesday.

According to the survey, the PT is the best for 28% of those interviewed on the subject. Following, appears president Jair Bolsonaro with 24% and former justice minister Sergio Moro with 14%.

Asked which would be the best candidate to control the economy, Lula appears ahead with 44%, Bolsonaro has 18%, Ciro Gomes (PDT), 6%, Moro, 4%, followed by Governor João Doria (PSDB), the presenter José Luiz Datena and businesswoman Luiza Trajano, with 2% each, and Governor Eduardo Leite, with 1%.

Lula was also named as the best candidate to solve all the problems exposed by the survey, such as crime and security, ending political fights and issues related to health.

See the full survey:

GENIAL+QUAEST+OUT (3)

