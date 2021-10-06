Luxembourg says Cruzeiro will have a homemade solution for the football board

Luxembourg says club does not hire director at the moment (Photo: Reproduction/YouTube/Cruise)

Vanderlei Luxembourg



stated that the



cruise



have “homemade solution” for Rodrigo Pastana,

fired this Monday after being criticized by businessman Pedro Loureno

. Without naming a name, the coach said that the presence of “competent people” at the Toca makes the search for a football director unnecessary at the moment. The objective is to finish Series B well and, after that, think about planning for 2022 with the professional to be chosen. Alexandre Mattos is Pedrinho’s favourite.

“About the departure from Pastana, which is a public thing today, we are not going to bring anyone. Let’s work with our people here, do the work with the professionals who are competent here helping us and working. We’ll keep the same sequence, but we won’t bring anyone in right now. There are people who can handle things here, let’s believe in them”, said Luxemburgo, in an interview with the official Fox channel on YouTube this Tuesday.

The captain also admitted that Cruzeiro will hardly be promoted to the national elite in 2021, as the distance to 4th place Gois, 10 rounds before the end of the competition, is 13 points (48 to 35). Therefore, he hopes to conduct a project that will make it possible to win access in the 2022 season with the search for Serie A reinforcements.

“This year we have to do a first division cruise project, at the beginning of that. First division playing the second division. The project has to be first division, leaving Cruzeiro round for when it goes up to have a first division base. that’s what we’re going to work for”.