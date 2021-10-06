Macron statements reopen old wounds between Algeria and France

RABAT AND PARIS — It’s an ancient story that never comes to an end. A story of the submission of a North African people by a European power. A story of violence between two countries separated by the Mediterranean Sea, but linked by a past that marks the present.

The 132 years of French colonization and the eight years of the war that led to Algerian independence in 1962 are again placed in front of France and Algeria. The spark this time was sparked by a series of French decisions that last week, in just over 48 hours, angered Algiers and led to a diplomatic crisis.

First, Paris announced that it would cut in half the number of visas granted to Algerians who intend to travel to France, a measure adopted also for visas for Moroccans. The decision was seen as a reprisal for what the French government considers insufficient collaboration by the authorities of the two countries to repatriate their citizens who are in France in an irregular migratory situation.

‘Criminal fire’: Algeria breaks diplomatic relations with Morocco over forest fires

But what ended the Algerian government’s patience were the words that French President Emmanuel Macron said last Thursday, during a lunch at the Élysée Palace with a group of young people of Algerian origin.

He declared that the “political-military system” that has ruled Algeria since independence “has been built at the expense of that memory”, that is, based on complaints related to war and colonization that serve to stir up “hatred against France”. Macron also questioned the basis of the identity of many Algerians, not just the regime:

— Was there an Algerian nation before the French colonization? – He asked.

Surveillance: Cell phones from Macron and 16 other leaders were among the targets of the Pegasus spy system, newspapers say

Algeria then called its ambassador in Paris for consultations, and closed its airspace to French military aircraft, which could hinder the progress of French missions in the Sahel region. Macron’s words, revealed by Le Monde, are, according to the Algerian Presidency, an “intolerable affront to the memory of 5,630,000 brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in heroic resistance to the French colonial invasion”. The number, according to the Algerian government, refers to the total number of its citizens killed during the French presence in the country.

Know more

To the point How do we become ‘partners’ of Facebook’s astral hell?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama ANS interrogated at the CPI; Duque de Caxias, RJ, releases the use of a mask; Nobel Prize in Chemistry





‘Military-political system’

The newspaper El Watan accused, in an article, the French president of having used the statements in a calculation related to the presidential election of April 2022, to try to win votes from the “right and far right”. The publication says that France still owes Algeria a debt to “apologize for the genocide perpetrated by French colonial forces over 132 years of occupation”. La Liberté, which like El Watan maintains a critical line in relation to the Algerian government, recalls that in Algeria the French leader’s words were seen as “arrogant” and with an odor of “neocolonialism”.

Migratory crisis in Ceuta: Discover the story of refugees who tried to swim across the Moroccan border

On the other hand, Algerian newspapers did not address whether the country’s “political-military system” was built “at the expense of memory”, as Macron said and as activists from the Hirak movement behind the protests that have been taking place in Algeria since February 22, 2019. On that day, hundreds of thousands of Algerians took to the streets to protest against a fifth term of office of then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, and to demand true democracy.

Algerian authorities always claim that the army is at the service of the people, and that a foreign leader has never spoken of the “Algerian political-military system”, which is equivalent to the military system itself. The issue of the power of barracks and the supposed manipulation of history is not something that is openly debated in Algeria.

Macron’s project to “reconcile memories” starts from a reality: there are seven million French people who have ties to Algeria. They are descendants of the pieds-noirs (“black feet”, in French), the population of European origin who had to leave the country in 1962. The descendants of the harkis, the Muslim Algerians who fought alongside the French. Or children and grandchildren of Algerian immigrants. The story that everyone tells is not always the same.

Statesman or tyrant?:Napoleon’s Bicentennial Bonaparte divides France, and Macron tries to balance himself between celebration and criticism

Algeria’s memory causes division in France and between France and Algeria. Macron wants to push forward what Albert Camus, the Franco-Algerian writer, called a “civil truce”. During the 2017 campaign that took him to the Élysée Palace, he declared that colonization was a crime against humanity. Once in power, he returned the skulls of Algerians killed by the French army in the 19th century. He also asked for forgiveness to the families of victims of torture and murder committed by French forces and, a few weeks ago, to the relatives of the harkis, harassed by Algeria and abandoned by France. It also facilitated access to secret files on the war.

On Tuesday, Macron telephoned Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and said he was seeking “appeasement”, based on the recognition of “all memories”.

Macron is faced with pressure from the far right, which plays up to him a supposed tendency to repent and ask forgiveness on behalf of France. And he even came to the conclusion that Algiers will not make any steps to contribute to the reconciliation of the past either. His recent words are a confirmation of failure.