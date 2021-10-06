Magalu launches fashion brand and Locaweb buys startup: see actions

Today we are going to comment on Magazine Luiza (MGLU3)’s entry into a new market and on another acquisition of Locaweb (LWSA3)

Magazine Luiza enters the fashion market with its own brand

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) will enter the fashion world with force, this time with its own brand and marketing strategy for the area. To do so, the company has already hired 3 “ambassadors” who should help drive the launch of the brand, scheduled for the middle of this month. In October 2020, Magalu brought Silvia Machado to lead the area, an experienced executive with stints at Dafiti and C&A.

The company has also been acquiring industry companies to help expand its “SuperApp” and create a complete ecosystem for its customers, selling everything from food and beverage to fashion items. At the end of 2020, Magalu had less than 8,000 fashion retailers in its marketplace, a number that has increased to over 20,000 today.

Until June of this year, the platform’s clothing item sales grew 170%, and fashion already represents around 20% of the total seller base. Thus, the expectation is that the company will be able to take advantage of its extensive database to launch assertive collections and marketing campaigns, gaining agility in relation to competitors.

The news is positive for Magalu, which, after focusing on the food and beverage segment during the pandemic, is now targeting the apparel sector, a highly fragmented and poorly digitized market.

For other companies in the sector, such as leaders Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Marisa (AMAR3), the news is marginally negative, as they will now compete with another large company. This, however, has no impact in the short term, as the project should only start showing results in the medium term.

On Tuesday (5), Magalu’s shares closed slightly down by 0.2%.

Locaweb buys startup of Squid digital influencers

Locaweb (LWSA3), a Brazilian website hosting, internet services and cloud computing company, announced on Tuesday (5) the acquisition of Squid Digital Media Channel, a startup that develops solutions for digital influencers. The value of the negotiation was approximately R$176.5 million.

Founded in 2014 in the city of São Paulo, Squid works with solutions and platforms to connect influencers and content creators to brands. With machine learning and a robust platform, Squid automates the entire process of identifying, recruiting, managing and paying digital influencers, bringing together technology and a specialized team that helps brands and companies of all segments and sizes to drive the results of their campaigns. The result is increased sales conversion.

Squid’s base now gathers more than 100,000 influencers, who produced more than 300,000 contents in 2021 and which, in turn, generated more than 700 million impacts. Its annual recurring revenue is over R$100 million, with triple-digit growth in 2021. Squid’s founding partners, Felipe Oliva and Carlos Tristan, will continue operating the startup along with the team of employees and will additionally have the right to receive an eventual “earnout” for future performance, depending on the achievement of goals.

The acquisition is positive for Locaweb, which with the transaction further consolidates its ecosystem of technological solutions, strengthening its social commerce and live commerce portfolio, with strong and immediate synergy with all of the company’s customers. This is Locaweb’s thirteenth acquisition since its IPO (initial public offering) and the second largest after Bling.

According to Rafael Chamas, CFO of Locaweb, the company works to expand its operations on 3 fronts: lead capture, financial services and logistics. The company already has operations for the entire customer journey, such as Social Miner, which brings solutions to leverage the site’s audience, Bling, Locaweb’s ERP system, Vindi, a subscription platform and Octadesk, a relationship platform with customers via chatbot.

The acquisition of Squid reinforces Locaweb’s strategy of continuing to increase its portfolio with solutions for digital retail through mergers and acquisitions of companies related to its business model.