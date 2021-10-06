Maicon reveals club where he will retire and surprises Grêmio fans

Many rumors circulated on the internet about where Maicon would play after terminating with Grêmio. But, it looks like it has now been revealed. The player visited Madureira and gave a very enlightening interview. Among his most relevant speeches we can highlight this:

“I’ve been talking for some time now, my desire is to play a farewell game between Madureira and Grêmio. But without a doubt I will return to play a Campeonato Carioca and end my career here. This is well underway, I’ve already talked to the president, this is where I’ll end my career.”

As we can see, he did not make it clear that his return will be in 2022. However, we can understand that the trend is that it is, considering that the player is already 36 years old and has suffered a lot with injuries.

Therefore, his return to Madureira is postponed. It may end up that a new serious injury appears and prevents him from retiring in the way he wishes. There were already speculations that instead of terminating with Grêmio, Maicon would assume an administrative position. So, the trend is for 2022 to be the last year of the player’s career.

Maicon ended up terminating with Grêmio after being expelled against Corinthians for losing his mind. The judgment for the attitude, should take place this Wednesday (6). On the same day that Diego Souza will be judged for getting the referee’s yellow card.

However, even the referee of that match will be judged by the STJD. In other words, Grêmio and Corinthians, it was a legitimate floodplain. In that match, the tricolor ended up losing 1-0 with a goal in the end. It was the first opportunity to leave the Z4 wasted by Grêmio.

