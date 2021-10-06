Maid: Meet the Netflix miniseries that is captivating fans

If you follow the world of series, you’ve probably noticed that in the last few days people only talk about Round 6, South Korean production by Netflix. Yet another series that is quietly climbing into the platform’s Top 10 is Maid, which is currently among the 5 most watched productions on Netflix Brasil.

the plot of Maid

“After leaving behind an abusive relationship and finding a job as a cleaning lady, a woman struggles to support her daughter and build a better future,” reads the official synopsis. The plot is an adaptation of the book Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay and a Mother’s Will to Survive (Overcoming: Hard Work, Low Salary and the Duty of One Hand Solo, in Brazil), a bestselling autobiography written by Stephanie Land.

The story of Land, lived by Margaret Qualley (Once upon a time in… Hollywood and Death Note) drew attention for addressing all the determination of a single mother to ensure the best future for her daughter, in the midst of poverty and psychological abuse.

In addition to Qualley, the series features Nick Robinson, Andie MacDowell, Raymond Ablack, Billy Burke, Aimme Carrero, Tracy Vilar and Anika Noni Rose.

mother and daughter in real life

A curiosity is that actresses Margaret Qualley and Andie MacDowell, who live mother and daughter in the series, have the same kinship in real life. To Collider, Qualley stated that the initiative to act together came from her. “During quarantine, I realized that I always wanted to act with my mother. And then I called Margot (Robbie) and she loved the idea. Everyone approved of the suggestion, and we were very excited. Fortunately, my mom accepted too, and traveled to Canada for us to record together.”

Disclosure/Netflix

Margot Robbie, an actress known for playing roles like Harlequina, Sharon Tate, Tonya Harding on the big screen, served as executive producer of the miniseries. Since its launch, the production has already been rated 8.6 on the IMDb and 95% of critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

