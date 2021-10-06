Mait Proena on romance with Adriana Calcanhotto: ‘No hora de fala’ – Famous

Adriana Calcanhotto and Mait Proena (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

The actress



Mait Proena



opened her heart and revealed for the first time about her relationship with the singer



Adriana Calcanhoto



. The television veteran said that “when you can speak, be spoken”.

This Tuesday (05/10), the blonde gave an interview to



Junior Coimbra



, son of



Zico



and former vocalist of the group



only in the shoe



, and answered questions about his love life.

“People are people, aren’t you? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… sometimes it’s good to open up a new front… I don’t know if people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly what kind of… . As the relationship,” she said, on the channel



Rap 77.



“I think it’s not time to talk because it’s not time to talk. So, I think some areas of our lives have to be preserved. When things become clear, as soon as we can talk, it will be talked about. There’s no reason not. For now, I don’t think it’s time,” said the actress.

It is worth remembering that, at the beginning of September, Mait and Adriana played on social networks with news about an alleged relationship between the two.

As a result, she ended up writing on her Instagram: “I have a somewhat recurring mechanism: when my intimacies are exposed, I withdraw and rearrange the inner walls. I’ve been writing. Maybe something wild will come out. But it’s also possible that everything ends up in the trash.”

“I made a poem. It’s written there in the poem. People can go there and see it. You’ll look at the poem and maybe answer a question. I don’t know, right?” said the actress in the interview.

On her instagram, on September 12th, she published the poem “Corao Paisana”, and said on video that she couldn’t answer some of the questions that were asked of her.