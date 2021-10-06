Maitê Proença and Adriana Calcanhoto: actress comments on relationship and says ‘when things become clear, it will be talked about’ | Pop & Art

Maitê Proença answered a question about his relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto in an interview with Júnior Coimbra, son of Zico and former singer of the group Só no Sapatinho, in a conversation that will be published on YouTube channel Rap 77 this Tuesday (5) .

“People are people, right? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… Sometimes it’s good to open up a new front… I don’t know if people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly what kind of. .. How is the relationship…”, said the actress.

“I think it’s not the time to talk because it’s not the time to talk. So, I think that some areas of our lives have to be preserved. When things become clear, as soon as we can speak, it will be spoken. There’s no reason why no. For now, I don’t think it’s time.”

In early September, Maitê and Adriana played on social networks with news about an alleged relationship between the two.

“I made a poem. It’s written there in the poem. Then people can go there and see it. They’ll look at the poem and, who knows, they’ll answer a question. I don’t know, right?”, said the actress in the interview.