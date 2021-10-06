Maitê Proença speaks for the 1st time about his relationship with Calcanhoto







In September, Veja magazine published the news of the novel.

For the first time, Maitê Proença opened the game about his relationship with Adriana Calcanhoto, surprising fans. Even without being afraid to comment on the subject, the actress prefers to preserve some intimacy.

“People are people, right? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… Sometimes it’s good to open up a new front. I don’t know how people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly how the relationship is,” he said in an interview with the channel Rap 77.

“I think it’s not the time to talk because it’s not the time to talk. So, I think that some areas of our lives have to be preserved. When things become clear, as soon as we can speak, it will be spoken. There’s no reason why no. For now, I don’t think it’s time,” he said.

The actress took the opportunity to say that she has previously commented on the singer. “I made a poem. It’s written there in the poem. Then people can go see it. They’ll look at the poem and maybe answer a question. I don’t know, right?”, he said, joking.

remember the story

According to the magazine information Look, which published the news in September, they have been together for a few months, and the cupid would have been businessman José Maurício Machine. the newspaper Extra, points out that both complained of loneliness in the pandemic and Machine, who dated Maitê for three months and is a friend of both, met at his house in Angra dos Reis.

At the time, the actress even said that: “I have a somewhat recurring mechanism: when my intimacies are exposed, I withdraw and rearrange the inner walls. I’ve been writing. Maybe something wild will come out. But it’s possible that everything will end up in the trash.”