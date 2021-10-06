Maitê Proença speaks for the 1st time about romance with Adriana Calcanhoto

Actress Maitê Proença spoke for the first time about her relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhotto. On the air in reruns of Vereda Tropical and O Salvador da Pátria, on Globo, Proença said that “when he can speak, he will be spoken”.

“People are people, right? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… Sometimes it’s good to open a new front… I don’t know if people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly what kind of… What the relationship is like… I guess it’s not the time to talk because it’s not the time to talk. So, I think that some areas of our lives have to be preserved”, she said, on the Rap 77 channel, by Júnior Coimbra.

“When things become clear, as soon as we can speak, it will be spoken. There’s no reason not. For now, I think it’s not time!”, he added. The full interview will air this Tuesday (5/10).

Maitê Proença, who in her networks shares essays on texts about figures in world history and culture, also said that she spoke about Adriana Calcanhoto in an artistic publication shared on Instagram: “I wrote a poem. It’s written there in the poem. Then people can go there and see. Go look at the poem and maybe answer a question. I don’t know, right?”.

In September, after reading news that he was having a romance with Calcanhoto, Maitê wrote on Instagram:

“I have a somewhat recurrent mechanism: when my intimacies are exposed, I withdraw and rearrange the internal walls. I’ve been writing. Maybe something wild will come out. But it’s also possible that everything ends up in the trash”.

