Maitê Proença speaks for the first time of a relationship with Adriana Calcanhoto | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Maitê Proença spoke about Adriana Calcanhoto

Maitê Proença spoke for the first time of her relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhoto, who caught the attention of fans on social networks. For her, there is no prejudice on the subject, but that it is necessary to preserve some areas of life together.

“People are people, right? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… Sometimes it’s good to open a new front. I don’t know if people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly how the relationship is”, told the channel ‘Rap 77’.

“I think it’s not the time to talk because it’s not the time to talk. So, I think that some areas of our lives have to be preserved. When things become clear, as soon as we can speak, it will be spoken. There’s no reason why no. For now, I don’t think it’s time,” said the actress.

Maitê, who on the networks shares essays on texts about figures in world history and culture, said that he has already commented on Adriana Calcanhoto. “I made a poem. It’s written there in the poem. Then people can go see it. They’ll look at the poem and maybe answer a question. I don’t know, right?”, he said, laughing.

In September, upon reading news that he was having a romance with the singer, Maitê wrote on Instagram:

“I have a somewhat recurring mechanism: when my intimacies are exposed, I withdraw and rearrange the inner walls. I’ve been writing. Maybe something wild will come out. But it’s also possible that everything will end up in the trash.”