Maitê Proença talks about his personal life: ‘I have no prejudice’

Maitê Proença, which is on the air in the rerun of ‘Vereda Tropical’ (Photo: Reproduction)

Maitê Proença he commented on the reruns of soap operas he did (“Vereda tropical” and “O Salvador da Pátria”, for example, both by Globoplay) and spoke for the first time about his relationship with singer Adriana Calcanhoto.

— People are people, right? I don’t have any kind of prejudice, but I don’t know either… Sometimes it’s good to open a new front… I don’t know if people encourage it. Because maybe they don’t know exactly what kind of… What is the relationship like… I guess it’s not the time to talk because it’s not the time to talk. So, I think that some areas of our lives have to be preserved. When things become clear, as soon as we can speak, it will be spoken. There’s no reason not. For now, I don’t think it’s time – said the actress on the channel “Rap 77”, by Júnior Coimbra. The content will air this Tuesday (5) at night.

Maitê Proença, who in her networks shares essays on texts about figures of world history and culture, also said that she spoke about Adriana Calcanhoto in an artistic publication shared on Instagram:

‘I made a poem. It’s written there in the poem. Then people can go there and see. Go look at the poem and maybe answer a question. I don’t know, right? (laughter).

In September, after reading news that he was having a romance with Calcanhoto, Maitê wrote on Instagram:

“I have a somewhat recurrent mechanism: when my intimacies are exposed, I withdraw and rearrange the inner walls. I’ve been writing. Maybe something wild will come out. But it’s also possible that everything will end up in the trash.”

The video will air on the “Rap 77” channel, by Júnior Coimbra, on Youtube.

Adriana Calcanhoto and Maitê Proença (Photo: Reproduction)

Maitê Proença is also on the air in “Felicidade” (Globoplay). See how the cast is currently: