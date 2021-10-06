Man pretends to help patient without legs and steals old man’s bank card.

One A double-amputated elderly man was robbed by a fake “Good Samaritan” in a busy hospital, a few hours after the patient woke up from a six-week coma and learned that he had lost a leg again, due to severe thrombosis. Four years earlier, his left leg had been amputated.

In a wheelchair and wearing only a surgical gown, 67-year-old George McEwan-Jones was targeted by 29-year-old Liam Dallimore in a Manchester hospital (England).

Security cameras caught the moment, on July 14, when Liam pushed the elderly person in a wheelchair out of a hospital before assaulting him and throwing him against a wall.

Visitors and medical staff innocently assumed that Liam was a kind patient helping a handicapped man get some fresh air while recovering from a major operation, the “Sun” reported.

But vulnerable George was a victim of a criminal and ended up having the stolen bank cardO.

Liam Dallimore Photo: Reproduction

Moments before the vicious attack, Liam approached George outside a WH Smith store in Manchester Royal Infirmary. He then phe took the debit card out of the old man’s hand and pushed the wheelchair against a wall, forcing the victim to use his stumps to keep his face from hitting the brickwork..

While doctors treated the victim’s wounds, the assailant used the stolen debit card to buy cigarettes and shop at the supermarket.

Liam was identified with the help of the images and ended up arrested. This week, the Scot was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.