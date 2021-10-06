Man sentenced to 15 months in prison in Texas after ‘joke’ over Covid-19

A man was sentenced to more than a year in prison in Texas, USA, after posting a rumor related to Covid-19 on social networks.

According to prosecutors, evidence showed that Christopher Charles Perez, 40, posted two messages on Facebook in April 2020, falsely claiming that he paid someone infected with Covid-19 to “lick items in supermarkets in the San Antonio area to scare people”.

The “joke”, however, was framed in a US federal law. The District Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas issued a press release on the case this Monday (4).

Perez was found guilty on two counts of violating federal law that criminalizes misinformation and hazing related to biological weapons, prosecutors said.

O Southwest Texas Fusion Center (SWTFC) received a screenshot of the post on April 5, 2020, and the FBI in San Antonio investigated the matter, according to the press release.

“The threat was false. Perez did not pay anyone to intentionally spread the coronavirus in supermarkets, according to investigators and Perez’ own admissions,” prosecutors said in the press release.

Perez’s attorney did not immediately respond to the CNN to comment on the matter.

The fake, fabricated posts by Perez on social media came at a time when Covid-19 had just started to spread widely across the United States, with non-essential companies shutting down and changing lives across the country and around. of the world.

In addition to the 15-month prison sentence, Perez must also pay a fine of US$1,000, equivalent to about R$5,400.

“Trying to frighten people with the threat of spreading dangerous diseases is no joke,” Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the statement. The US Department of Justice created the Covid-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force in May to combat pandemic-related rumors and fraud.

Raja Razek, of the CNN, contributed to this article

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)