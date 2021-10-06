Many people will spend money for emergency aid in bar, says Romeu Zema | Minas Gerais

During a press conference in Belo Horizonte in which the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), announced a single installment of R$600 of emergency aid for people in extreme poverty, he stated that many people would end up spending their money at the bar at once.

Government of Minas begins to pay emergency aid of R$600 from October 14th

He said this when defending the payment in installments, which was the government’s initial intention, but state deputies changed the format and the money will be deposited in a single installment until the end of this month.

“We know, unfortunately, that when many people receive this money, they don’t make proper use of it, they go to the bar, to the pub, and there they already leave a good part or almost all of what they received. [auxílio emergencial] had been paid in installments, its social effectiveness would most likely have been greater”.

The comment comes at a time when the pandemic and the economic crisis have increased the situation of poverty and of hunger in Brazil and in various parts of the world. Requests for donations multiplied. The g1 showed, last Friday (1), that 1.5 thousand people lined up for a basic food basket in just one favela in Belo Horizonte. Scenes of people fighting for food have become common (see video below) and even bones.

Truck overturns a load of chicken, owner decides to donate and crowd disputes food

In addition, a Datafolha survey showed that Most Federal Emergency Aid Recipients use the money to buy food. These are the percentages for using the BRL 600 of emergency aid:

Food purchase: 53%

Bill Payment: 25%

Payment of house expenses: 16%

Other expenses: 4%

Purchase of medicine/mask/gel alcohol: 1%

The governor also said that the current financial situation allows him to consider a future supplement to this aid. Zema said he is betting on a policy of attracting investments to create more jobs, to reduce poverty in the state.

Emergency aid will be deposited first for families that do not benefit from the Bolsa Família Program and for families consisting of single mothers and children. For this group, the money will be transferred between the 14th and 21st of October. For non-priority families, the resource will be deposited from 22 to 29 this month.

See the schedule for payment of emergency aid in Minas Gerais

1 of 3 Romeu Zema announces payment of benefit to families in extreme poverty — Photo: Edmilson Vieira/TV Globo Romeu Zema announces payment of benefit to families in extreme poverty — Photo: Edmilson Vieira/TV Globo

The money will be paid exclusively in digital savings accounts of Caixa Econômica Federal, the “Caixa Tem” account. The account is automatically opened for those who don’t have it yet.

The families that are entitled to the appeal are already defined. They are those who have an income of BRL 89 per person and were registered in the Single until May 22, 2021.

The money can be withdrawn through the application of smartphone “Ten Box”. If the beneficiary does not have a cell phone, he or she can go to a Caixa branch or a Lottery House, carrying an identification document with a photo, so that they can withdraw the benefit. The main channel for families to check if they are eligible for assistance is the website.

Also at the press conference, it was asked how the government will reach families in extreme poverty, given that these people may not even have computers or smartphones. The superintendent of basic social protection, Helder Garich, responded that social assistance teams from city halls will carry out this search, and there is also telephone channel 155 for families to make the consultation.

Government of Minas announces payment of emergency aid from October 14th

See the payment schedule for priority families:

2 of 3 Timetable for payment of emergency aid in Minas — Photo: Government of MG Emergency aid payment schedule in Minas — Photo: Government of MG

Payment schedule for non-priority families:

3 of 3 Payment schedule for non-priority families — Photo: Governo de MG Payment schedule for non-priority families — Photo: Governo de MG