Maria Marta reveals how Silviano became a butler

In the next chapters of Empire, José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) confronts maria marta (Lilia Cabral) after finding out that she was already married to Silvian (Othon Bastos). The Commander breaks into his wife’s room and gets right to the point. “When did you have the brilliant idea to plant your ex-husband here in the house?“, he questions.

No way out, the mother of Maria Clara (Andreia Horta) explains why she put her ex-husband to work as her butler. “After he lost everything. He was in misery and sought me out. And you, every year that passed you got richer, he asked me for help“she explains.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Which continues: “And I, perhaps because I wanted to get revenge for the humiliations he put me through one day, I had the idea and proposed to him that he become my employee“, clarifies Marta. “This is starting to make a little more sense because you’re just the kind of woman who would make a proposal like that to a needy ex-husband,” answers the commander.

“First he was shocked by the proposal and declined. Afterwards, as he had nowhere to drop dead, he also had no way out and accepted my proposal. But, you know, I didn’t expect so much from him because he was the best of all our servants and that you can’t deny“, completes Maria Marta, who asks José Alfredo to forget about the subject.

More information, trivia, synopsis, characters and the daily and updated summary of the chapters of the telenovela Império.

Check out the summary of the chapters from other soap operas on TV Globo, SBT, Record TV and Band.