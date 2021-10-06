Marieta Severo reveals Covid-19’s sequel that impacted her work: ‘It’s a very treacherous disease’ | Nov. 9

Months after an eight-day hospitalization, the Covid-19, Marietta Severus still lives with a sequel left by the disease. At the Nov 9 podcast, 74-year-old actress tells how one of the symptoms impacted her work during the recordings of a place in the sun, unpublished work that will occupy prime time from November.

In the plot, Marieta will act with Andréia Horta, who also contracted the coronavirus and had the same sequel as the veteran:

“I was very fatigued and had memory lapse problems. I have an 18-year-old granddaughter who had it twice, and she told me about it. Andréia Horta did too. too big for each other. She was wonderful to me, we understood each other. When one looked at each other’s faces and said ‘oops’ (simulating a reaction to forgetfulness)… I saw it was a sequel. decreasing, but we know they can be in ways you don’t appreciate very much. It’s a very treacherous disease.”

In the podcast, Marieta Severo reflects on the success of the rerun of secret truths, celebrates 55 years of his debut in soap operas and also talks about Grandma Noca, a role that will mark his return to TV after a four-year break.

Immersed in difficult times, such as the pandemic and the stroke suffered by her husband, Aderbal Freire Filho, the artist defines her next work as “savior”:

“It was a saving work. I was in a very difficult personal situation because of my husband’s stroke, in a very difficult pandemic situation, losing my very dear ones, and in a catastrophic political situation in the country. So having the fiction to save me All of that was fundamental. I managed to survive these three very difficult things thanks to Grandma Noca.”

without dropping any spoiler, Marieta still highlights the qualities of her new character:

“She is a struggling woman who has been through some very terrible things in her life, but who has a very hopeful and positive outlook. And a wisdom in life… she is a woman deeply concerned about the people around her. She has human causes, she is moved by the human being. It’s a character who has a text that overflows a lot of her wisdom. Several times I found myself reading and saying: ‘Oh, that’s cool for me too!’. I adore Grandma Noca!”

In the story, Noca will be the grandmother of Lara, Interpreted by Andréia Horta, which earns praise from Marieta Severo:

“My granddaughter is Andréia Horta, it was a delightful discovery! We understood each other very well, not only as ‘post-covidians’, but as co-workers. We have a very similar way of seeing the profession. She is very serious in what she does, she is an actress who is very concerned with content, she is a very informed and studious woman, everything I like. We had a delicious meeting, very good!

