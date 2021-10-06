Marina Ferrari reveals she will vote for Solange

by

MC Gui and Marina Ferrari talk about combining votes for the “one left” in the formation of the third farm tonight on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), where pedestrians are planning a hot seat with Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades, and Marina revealed his vote for the MC:

Do you like Sol too much to include her in all of this? My vote I think is on her today. Marina Ferrari

“No problem,” said MC Gui. “I know, but it’s because I was there doing it as if I had a group, I was thinking, ‘Will they like it? Because I’m going to vote for her,'” said the influencer.

“That’s it, Ti owes me and Sol a debt. If Tiago had saved me directly, I would have had to save Erasmo. But Tati started talking and I said: ‘Put*, do what you guys do I would automatically save Erasmus, who is the only one I am indebted to today.

“When you spoke as a group, I thought: ‘Is Gui going to defend Sol?’ Marina.

“No, no, you can go. As I say, I have priorities and she’s down there,” declared the MC. “It’s only in the game because of this Tiago issue that’s in the middle?”, asked the girl.

“Yeah, because it’s for both of us. He’s automatically paying this debt for both of us. […] He has a debt to me and Sol, if he would save me, he would want me to save her, maybe. […] When I have to save, I save mine,” explained MC Gui.

“Now I understand, because later I don’t want to create a bond,” concluded Marina.

Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation - Reproduction/PlayPlus

1 / 9

The Farm 21

Farm 2021: Medrado votes for first swidden formation

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm: Gretchen couldn't take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality - Reproduction/RecotdTV

two / 9

The Farm: Gretchen couldn’t take it and asked to leave the fifth season of the reality show

Playback/RecotdTV

A Fazenda: Bárbara Koboldt asked to be released in the first season - Reproduction/RecordTV

3 / 9

The Farm: Barbara Koboldt asked to leave in the first season

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season - Reproduction/RecordTV

4 / 9

A Fazenda: Duda Yankivich was the first participant expelled, in the fourth season

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke - Reproduction/RecordTV

5 / 9

The Farm: Catia Paganote was eliminated after slapping Evandro Santo in a joke

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in Season 10 - Play/RecordTV

6 / 9

The Farm: Nadja was expelled after kicking a pawn in season 10

Playback/RecordTV

Thiago Servo couldn't stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined - Reproduction/RecordTV

7 / 9

Thiago Servo couldn’t stand it and asked to leave, leaving his affair confined

Playback/RecordTV

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent - Play/RecordTV

8 / 9

Phellipe Haagensen was expelled after kissing a girl without her consent

Playback/RecordTV

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 9

Nego do Borel was expelled was expelled after sleeping with a drunk without consent

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.33%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

18.46%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.83%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.38%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

3.86%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.20%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.69%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.33%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

13.98%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

7.15%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.49%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.74%

Reproduction/Instagram

2.22%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

18.29%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.07%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.81%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 19882 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.