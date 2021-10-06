Marina Ferrari reveals she will vote for Solange

MC Gui and Marina Ferrari talk about combining votes for the “one left” in the formation of the third farm tonight on “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), where pedestrians are planning a hot seat with Erika Schneider and Rico Melquiades, and Marina revealed his vote for the MC:
Do you like Sol too much to include her in all of this? My vote I think is on her today. Marina Ferrari
“No problem,” said MC Gui. “I know, but it’s because I was there doing it as if I had a group, I was thinking, ‘Will they like it? Because I’m going to vote for her,'” said the influencer.
“That’s it, Ti owes me and Sol a debt. If Tiago had saved me directly, I would have had to save Erasmo. But Tati started talking and I said: ‘Put*, do what you guys do I would automatically save Erasmus, who is the only one I am indebted to today.
“When you spoke as a group, I thought: ‘Is Gui going to defend Sol?’ Marina.
“No, no, you can go. As I say, I have priorities and she’s down there,” declared the MC. “It’s only in the game because of this Tiago issue that’s in the middle?”, asked the girl.
“Yeah, because it’s for both of us. He’s automatically paying this debt for both of us. […] He has a debt to me and Sol, if he would save me, he would want me to save her, maybe. […] When I have to save, I save mine,” explained MC Gui.
“Now I understand, because later I don’t want to create a bond,” concluded Marina.
Asked to leave. Pedestrians who gave up or were expelled from ‘The Farm’
A Fazenda: After the elimination of Mussunzinho, who deserves to win the reality show?
3.33%
11.15%
18.46%
1.83%
0.38%
3.86%
7.20%
6.69%
1.33%
13.98%
7.15%
1.49%
0.74%
2.22%
18.29%
1.07%
0.81%
Total of 19882 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.