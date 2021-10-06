Marina’s hair catches fire while I work in the kitchen

Marina Ferrari experienced moments of tension at the headquarters of Fazenda 2021, this Tuesday afternoon (5), the day the farm was formed. While preparing something to eat, alongside Solange Gomes, the influencer got careless and her hair caught fire.

In the competition for R$ 1.5 million on Record TV, it is not uncommon for pedestrians and peoas to get desperate in some situations, such as fear of animals or indication for the farm. This Tuesday (5), however, Marina Ferrari lived a situation capable of leaving anyone quite scared: the girl’s hair caught fire in the kitchen.

While cooking beside Solange Gomes, with her hair down, Marina tilted her head and ended up touching her locks to the flame on the stove. With that, the fire consumed some strands of the person’s head, which was desperate, but managed to control the situation.

Solange, realizing what was happening, tried to run and get water to throw at Marina in order to control the fire, but no help was needed.

Valentina Francavilla, who was next to the girls in the kitchen, was startled by her friends’ screams and ran to understand what was going on. “For the love of the saint Christ, Marina”, said the former stage assistant of Ratinho, who completed with a life advice for her friend: “It’s never like that at the stove again”. “Put that hair up”, completed Solange Gomes.

Despite the desperation of the confined, the situation was nothing but a scare and Marina is fine and is still on Farm 2021. On social networks, the moment was shared by the peoa’s team, who joked with the influencer after making sure it was just a scare .

After the scare, in the tree house, the girl told her friends what had happened in the kitchen. Chuckling with relief, she comments that she will need to cut her hair to get the ends straightened out again and get the burnt out.

Check the moment of the accident: