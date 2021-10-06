Mart’nália is last eliminated from The Masked Singer

Mart’nália is the last eliminated from The Masked Singer. Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

On the night of this Tuesday (5), the last night of The Masked Singer Brasil’s elimination took place. This time Mart’nália left the reality show. In a dispute with Unicórnio, the singer almost reached the final of the attraction, which will air on October 17th. The change of schedule is due to the football matches that take place on the next Tuesdays.

Dressed as an Alligator, the artist performed two songs on stage. At first, the artist released her voice in a version of Brisa, by the singer IZA. Finally, in the risky round, which competed for the last place in the final, he bet on Arlindo Cruz’s hit. However, it didn’t work out as well as planned.

The majority of the jury bet on Fafy Siqueira as the artist under the mask. One of the main defenders of the name, Simone Mendes changed her mind at 45 minutes into the second half. So, he decided he would bet on Mart’nália minutes before the singer revealed her identity.

After taking off the mask, Mart’nalia yet sang once more. Now, he invested in the sertanejo to interpret “Coração Cigano”, from Gino and Geno.

Thus, Arara, Monstro, Gata Espelhada and Unicórnio are in the final of the reality show.

The program began with “Andando em Frente”, by Almir Sater. Ivete Sangalo and Simone Mendes they opened the program to the sound of the traditional Brazilian viola fashion song. In addition, they divided Cloud of Tears, Chitãozinho and Xororó.

Jacaré was the first participant to go on stage. He sang “Brisa” from IZA. The song is one of the biggest hits by the singer from Rio. On Youtube alone, there are almost 138 million views. In addition, the 2019 song was one of the highlights of Youtube Brazil, in addition, it was also present in Spotify’s highlights.

Among the guesses, Simone bet on Maria Gadu and Edward Sterbitch followed her. But, the hit is on account of the artist from Rio de Janeiro from Olaria.

Then Unicorn made their first appearance of the night, but it was not successful. Despite singing one of the great icons of Anitta, “Girl From Rio”, the hit didn’t thrill. The judges criticized the lack of spirit in this presentation.

Even so, Rodrigo Lombardi he remembered that he likes it when the participants bring choreographies to the stage. However, not even ballet won. like bets, Manu Gavassi, Any Gabrielli and Priscilla Alcantara follow as the jury’s guesses.

After that, it was Arara’s turn to release her voice. In an original samba of the voice of Arlindo Cruz, she received a discreet compliment from Ivete, who recalled her amateurism in music. “At each performance, we realize that Arara is not a professional singer”, said Ivete Sangalo after the interpretation of “O Show Tem que Continuar”.

The jury agreed and between bets, Chris Viana, Juliana Alves and Viviane Araújo. The participant won one of three spots for the final, which takes place on October 17 at Globo.

The first finalist of the night, Monstro sang Legião Urbana in his solo performance for the jury. “Tempo Perdido”, from 1986, excited the audience, the jury and gave a good nostalgia to those who were at home. No wonder the participant secured the first place in the final of the game.

A Gata Espelhada bet on Adele’s hit Rolling in the Deep and also cheered. The song is considered a sure hit. But, even so, there were details that raised the appearance of the cat in the game. Among the guesses, Claudia Ohana, Karin Hills, Jessica Ellen and Letícia Colin.

In the final round, Jacaré sang “Que se chama Amor”, by Gigantes do Samba.

In the last presentation of the dispute, Unicórnio sang Guns’n Roses. The hit Sweet Child of Mine made Rodrigo Lombardi get up and dance, different from what happened in her first performance. By the way, the presentation made the singer take the last wave to the final of the program.

Last eliminated from the game, Martinalia performed for the last time on stage. The artist released her voice in “Coração Cigano”, by Gino and Geno. This time without the mask, the singer did not spare the dance steps with Ivete Sangalo while she sang.

“It’s another voice! It’s very amazing!”, he commented Taís Araújo while dancing on the jury bench.

please note that Simone Mendes she was the only one to get the right guess and say who the name would be under the mask.

