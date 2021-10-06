Méliuz achieves record sales volume of R$1.1 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021, up 72% year-on-year

Méliuz (CASH3) released its preview of operational data for the third quarter of 2021 late on Tuesday (5).

Regarding gross sales volume of goods (GMV), the company points out to have achieved the best result in history, even surpassing the values ​​of the fourth quarter of 2020 when the last Black Friday took place.

“Considering only Méliuz (excluding acquisitions), we reached a GMV of R$ 1.1 billion, a growth of 26% against the second quarter of 2021 and 72% against the same period of the previous year”, he points out.

In relation to the other group companies, Méliuz had a GMV of R$291 million for Picodi and R$49 million for Promobit in the third quarter, totaling R$1.4 billion of GMV in the consolidated view for the quarter.

“In the last 12 months ended September 30, 2021, we generated a total GMV of BRL 4.5 billion, of which BRL 3.8 billion related to Méliuz, BRL 642 million to Picodi (considers from March 2021 ) and R$81 million to Promobit (considering from May 2021)”.

The company ended the quarter with a total of 20.8 million open accounts, an increase of 2.0 million compared to the second quarter, when it reached 18.8 million, and 9.1 million over the same period of the year previous year, when we reached 11.6 million.

“In the third quarter of 2021 we had an average opening pace of 30,000 accounts per business day, against 39,000 in the second quarter. This reduction was a consequence of the strategy announced during the release of the second quarter results

as for prioritizing the development of the new Méliuz card, whose launch is scheduled for January 2022”, points out the company.

The company points out that, since this decision, which took place in the middle of the third quarter, the expected investments for the acquisition of the co-branded card were allocated to marketing campaigns focused on the growth of the shopping vertical.

“Once the new App and the new Méliuz card are launched, the expectation is that the number of accounts opened per business day will return or exceed the average presented over the first half of 2021”, he pointed out.

In the last 12 months, ended on September 30, 2021, even with the aforementioned de-prioritization of the co-branded card, a total of 9.5 million active users were reached, an increase of 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021 , when we reached 8.8 million, and 168% compared to the third quarter of 2020, when we reached 3.6 million.

The number of visits and installations of the different platforms that were used to promote vertical shopping to our users continues to show solid growth. Following the trend of greater use of smartphones, visits through the App showed the greatest growth, according to the company, 10% against the second quarter of 2021 and 184% against the same period of the previous year, reaching 44 million visits in the third quarter of 2021.

Visits through the website were in line with the previous quarter, at 24 million visits, but compared to the same period last year, there was a strong growth of 50%. “In relation to the active plug-in in the browser, we reached 846,000 active plug-ins in the quarter, against 807,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and 646,000 in the third quarter of 2020”, points out the company.

Itaú BBA points out that it sees GMV’s performance as positive, as it surpassed by 14% the forecast of R$967 million by analysts for the quarter.

Analysts also point out that the company’s average daily rate of account opening slowed down as expected due to the change in the co-branded credit card strategy throughout the quarter and the gradual withdrawal of incentives for inorganic investments in base growth of the co-branded card with Banco Pan (BPAN4).

Méliuz reported a 12-month active user base of 9.5 million, marking a sequential increase of 8%.

Another positive highlight was the addition of new buyers to the company’s cashback platform, which surpassed the second quarter result by 4% and was almost double the volume reported in the third quarter of 2020.

The total number of buyers increased. “Note that bringing new customers into your market, while keeping consumer purchases on the platform and increasing the level of engagement, will play a key role in the company’s success in building a complete market and financial services platform,” he said. the BBA.

So, in general, analysts point to the preview as positive.

“We anticipate a slowdown in GMV growth following the change in the company’s strategy to its co-branded credit card, which was expected to affect the company’s GMV reimbursement. Despite this headwind, the company posted the same annual growth rate as the previous quarter. In addition, we welcome Méliuz’s ability to continue to bring new buyers to the cashback platform”, they point out, reinforcing the outperform recommendation, with a target price of R$ 10.70 for the paper.

On the other hand, Bradesco BBI sees the data as neutral to marginally negative for Méliuz, due to the slowdown in relation to the previous quarter, which they assess as transitory since the company focuses its efforts on Black Friday and the launch of its own credit cards next year.

XP also points out that, in general, it has a positive view for the performance of the operational preview, as the company shows signs of ability to capture new customers and retain the active base. “With this, we reiterate our purchase recommendation with a target price of R$ 8 per share”, they assess.

“We welcome the increase and acceleration in GMV volumes, although we believe there may be potential pressure on take-out rates due to promotional activities. In short, we expect the results for the third quarter of 2021 to remain under pressure, as the company continues to invest heavily in its platform to lay the foundations for future growth”, assesses BBI, which has an outperform recommendation for assets.

