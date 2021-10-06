Méliuz prefers to focus on a new card and has a lower rate of opening accounts, shows preview

THE Meluze (CASH3), Brazilian company that works with a focus on providing discount coupons to its customers or financial returns in the form of cashback, informs that it ended the third quarter of this year with a total of 20.8 million accounts opened, an increase of 2 million accounts in relation to the previous quarter, as per operational preview.

In comparison with a year ago, Méliuz claims to have raised over 9.1 million accounts, when its user base was 11.6 million at the end of September 2020, according to a relevant fact disclosed the day before (05), after the market closing.

“In the last quarter, we had an average pace of opening of 30,000 accounts per business day, against 39,000 in the period from April to June this year”, highlights the company, explaining that the reduction is due to the strategy of prioritizing the development of the new card Méliuz, whose launch is scheduled for January 2022.

September was a month when not even stocks technology Brazil, in the case of Méliuz, escaped the market crash. Understand how to allocate in the sector and which shares are worth worth buying now.

Check out the relevant fact: