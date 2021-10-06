Metroid Dread review – A classic reborn • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo has tripped up Metroid fans. Everyone expected Metroid Prime 4 to be the next game in the series. It was what made the most sense if we remember that it has been more than 4 years since the announcement (it was announced with a logo at E3 2017). However, against all expectations, in a matter of just 4 months Nintendo made official and will release Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch. Having played, I can say it’s the most enjoyable trip ever. I wish all the rasteiras were like this. Metroid Dread is that kind of game we all missed and didn’t know.

The story is a direct continuation of GameBoy Advance’s Metroid Fusion. The game was released almost 20 years ago, so you probably haven’t played it or, even if you have, you don’t remember much of it anymore. No problem because Metroid Dread is made in a way that all players can enjoy it. In the introduction, you get an easy-to-understand explanation of what Metroids are and what happened to Samus in previous chapters. There are a lot of details that are left out, but you get to know everything that is essential to understand what will happen throughout the game. If you’ve never played a Metroid before, this is a good gateway.

Samus continues his crusade to destroy Parasite X Parasite X is a dangerous organism that consumes and transforms any form of life. Samus thought he had destroyed it, until he receives a video stream from planet ZDR that shows the parasite alive. Sent by the Galactic Federation, our bounty hunter accepts a mission to travel to the planet in question to investigate. Shortly after landing on this planet, an event I won’t detail so as not to spoil surprises causes Samus to lose all his powers. Armed with nothing but his arm swamp, Samus must solve the mystery of what is happening in ZDR and get back safely to his ship. Metroid Dread Studio: MercurySteam, Nintendo

Nintendo Platform where we play it: Nintendo Switch Narrative design always keeps the carrot in front of us to keep us captivated. Like a horror and suspense film, the feeling hangs in the air that something is not right and that we are always being watched. Always silent, Samus is a woman of action and, despite the adversities of this planet, continues her mission. Metroid Dread is almost entirely a pure gameplay game. The cinematics are short and infrequent, but they serve to advance the story or, in other instances, to present the boss you’re about to face. If you don’t like dialogue or pauses, you’ll like Metroid Dread.

Metroid formula makes a comeback The first Metroid was the game that spawned the Metroidvania genre (the addition of Vania came after Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which expanded the concept). These types of games are characterized by highly complex maps, full of secrets, and the need to return to places you’ve passed before to access new areas thanks to the new abilities you’ve unlocked in the meantime. In Metroid Dread this is truer than ever. The complexity of the maps is frightening, they are veritable mazes. All maps are linked with each other, with shortcuts that allow you to teleport from one place to another. The design of the maps is masterful, to the point that it can become an obsession to figure out how to catch an item that, at first glance, is inaccessible. The game itself is responsible for the enticement. It’s common to see upgrades for Samus’ energy and the amount of missiles he can charge completely blocked by blocks or only accessible by a path you don’t even know where it comes from. When you unlock a new ability, you’re eager to return to all the places on the map where you can apply it to unlock a path and maybe a new upgrade for the Samus suit (or even a new suit). “The complexity of the maps is frightening, they are veritable mazes” Consulting the map is essential. You can place markers to serve as a guide and place the cursor over the blocked doors to find out what skill you need (if the required skill is still blocked, it appears ???). The game does not have hand-holding and you never know for sure where to go next. I got to be lost on the map, not knowing where to go. The feeling of being lost intensifies as the available areas expand. There is a certain logic you can follow, ie, if you’ve unlocked a new skill, you have to review on the map where you can use it, but it’s not always obvious. This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

EMMI is an interesting but sometimes frustrating Twist The names are similar, but Metroid Dread’s EMMIs are not related to the music awards. EMMI are robots sent by the Galactic Federation to ZDR that, for some reason, fiercely chase Samus upon sight. Think of them as creatures from the Alien movie – they climb walls, walk across the ceiling, can detect noise from great distances, and are extremely fast when in attack mode. Luckily, and so that you’re not constantly under pressure, these virtually indestructible robots (there is a way to destroy them, of course, but it’s not always available) just patrol delimited areas of the map. You know immediately when you enter an area patrolled by an EMMI by the sound and gray color palette. Samus’s only ability that can help her in these areas is invisibility, but even so, the EMMI’s behavior is purposely designed to be very difficult to miss. Even if you pass through a zone undetected and pass through a door to another zone, EMMI will also pass into that zone, although there is no apparent reason to do so. A direct confrontation with an EMMI almost always results in Game Over. You can counter attack the attack animation and leave it unusable for a few seconds, but there is a variation in the robot’s attack time that makes it very difficult to react in time. Largely, it’s a matter of luck. EMMI eventually lose their fearsome effect and become a headache. Metroid Dread’s checkpoint system is a big help. There’s an automatic recording whenever you enter an area patrolled by an EMMI, so if you die you won’t lose progress or go back to a remote area. That said, dying repeatedly can get tiring. Even if it goes unnoticed, it seems that Samus has a magnet that attracts these robots. I understand the idea of ​​producers to instill fear and fear in the player, but sometimes EMMI can touch the unfair.

Delicious gameplay and constantly evolving Controlling Samus in Metroid Dread is a treat. The 60 FPS in portable and television mode really makes a difference. Metroid Dread is a fast-paced action game that focuses on your reflexes. You can bounce and roll in the air, use walls to bounce, slide through tight spots, and counter most creatures’ attacks. As you unlock upgrades for the Samus costume, you’ll be able to do much more than what I described above. The gameplay is always evolving, increasing the possibilities of what you can do. What once seemed impossible becomes possible. The constant evolution of gameplay also brings enormous variety. Metroid Dread is one of those games that doesn’t get tired. You can easily be playing for hours. Of course, satisfying gameplay plays an important role here, but you never feel like the game has stalled or that you’re always doing the same thing. Level design has evolved along with the abilities you unlock. Each area has a different theme, adding new obstacles and opponents. The bosses get more difficult, requiring better reactions from you and aiming (the game has a free 360 ​​degree aiming system). With so many abilities that you unlock, towards the end of the game the button layout can get confusing because you’ll need to press several buttons simultaneously to activate certain abilities.

A modern game, but with an old school feel Metroid Dread is one of the best surprises of 2021 and another quality addition to the Nintendo Switch catalogue. Don’t let the 2D aspect of the game fool you (actually the graphics are 3D with a lateral perspective and with very good details), this is a game of high caliber and with production values ​​as good as other Nintendo games. The greatest achievement of the game is that it can transport you to the old days of video games but without the inconveniences of that time. The producers reveal a great understanding of the series’ identity and have managed to make a modern game that brings back the feeling of playing the first Metroid 2D. Angry!