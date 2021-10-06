Milan ultras harass Donnarumma on return to Milan: “Never welcome” | international football

The ultras, as organized supporters in Europe are known, extended a banner in Milan with a message to the goalkeeper. And they didn’t ease the hostility:
“Donnarumma, in Milan you will never be more welcome. Shit man,” said the banner.
Milan ultra banner antagonizes Donnarumma in Milan: “Will never be welcome again” — Photo: MilanNewsit
Milan’s Curva Sud fans do not forgive the departure of the young goalkeeper, who did not want to renew with the Italian team and was hired free of charge by PSG. The Italian team made a proposal for a new relationship, but the demands of businessman Mino Raiola were not accepted, and there was no agreement.
At a press conference last Monday, Donnarumma commented on his expectation of returning to the San Siro and said he would not understand if there was any hostility.
– I gave everything to Milan until the end. If something negative happens, I would be very sad because this semifinal is a very important game. I hope the fans can help us.
Voted best player in the Euro Cup, Donnarumma will be with Italy, on Wednesday, in a single game for the semifinal of the League of Nations, at San Siro. The match takes place at 3:45 pm, with real-time monitoring on the ge. Belgium and France play the other semifinal, on Thursday, in Turin. The tournament decision is on Sunday.
Italy’s goals 1 (3) x (2) 1 England in the final of the Euro Cup