Milly Lacombe: Corinthians would fight for the title if they had the reinforcements before – 10/06/2021

Corinthians hasn’t lost since the debut of their reinforcements hired for the Brazilian Championship, reaching ten unbeaten games and entered the G4 with yesterday’s victory (5) by 3-1 against Bahia, in the game that marked the team’s reunion with the fans at Neo Química Arena after almost two years. If the quartet formed by Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian had arrived earlier, would it be possible to fight for the title? For Milly Lacombe and José Trajano, the answer is yes.

On UOL News Esporte, Milly says that, since the other teams that are in the top positions have the attentions divided between Brasileirão and other competitions, Corinthians would have a very favorable situation in the fight counting on the reinforcements that arrived in the last transfer window .

“Without a doubt, Corinthians would be able to fight for the title, even because Corinthians is focused on the Brasileirão and the other teams up there are not, attention is divided, the emotional components are divided, so yes, if these reinforcements had arrived earlier, Corinthians would be there fighting for the title, I don’t have much doubt about that,” says Milly.

“A great team is being assembled, who play well, play happily, play together, there’s something cool that could be starting to happen at Corinthians,” he adds.

Trajano agrees that the team assembled by Corinthians could put him in a better condition in the dispute with Atlético-MG, Palmeiras and Flamengo, putting as a problem the question of the cost of these athletes. He also highlights the performances of João Victor and Gabriel Pereira, young people who gained space and are doing well.

“They arrived at a good time, let’s say, because there’s still time to fight up there and you’re absolutely right, all the other teams, let’s include Bragantino and Fortaleza, everyone is involved in other competitions, Bragantino in South American, Fortaleza has the Copa do Brasil, so these four reinforcements are very good. I don’t know where Corinthians got their money, I think they’re going to go broke, they might even be Brazilian champions, I think it’s very difficult, to stay between the four , stay between the three, stay between the two, but bankruptcy has been decreed, because they are expensive players, who have strengthened the team a lot,” says Trajano.

“But it’s not just the people who came from abroad, these reinforcements are delighting. The central defender is very good and this boy Gabriel recovers the striker in Brazilian football, they have nothing to do with Willian, with Renato Augusto , with Roger Guedes and Giuliano, they have to do with the history of Corinthians and in this aspect Sylvinho is to be congratulated,” he concludes.