Ministry of Health Appoints New Coordinator of National Immunization Program | Policy

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, appointed physician Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel to the position of coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI). The nomination was published in this Wednesday (6) edition of the “Official Gazette of the Union”.

The definition of the new coordinator of the PNI takes place three months after the previous occupant of the position, Francieli Fantinato, left the government. According to Queiroga, Francieli asked to leave.

She had been in office since October 2019 and left the PNI in July, the day before testifying to Covid’s CPI.

On the commission, Francieli listed a series of barriers to vaccination against Covid in the country.

He also claimed to have left office after the “politicization” of vaccination in Brazil and statements by authorities that cast doubt on the effectiveness of immunization agents.

Curriculum of the new coordinator

According to his resume on the CNPq website, Ricardo Queiroz Gurgel has a master’s degree in Child and Adolescent Health from the University of São Paulo and a doctorate on the same topic at the same institution.

He is currently a full professor of pediatrics and coordinator of the Graduate Program in Health Sciences at the Federal University of Sergipe (UFS).

Throughout her career, she has dedicated herself to studies in the maternal and child health area and on epidemiological and social issues that affect the health of mothers and newborns.

In the area of ​​vaccines, Gurgel is currently working as principal investigator of a clinical trial of approval of the tetravalent dengue vaccine, conducted by the Butantan Institute.

It is also active in studies on the application of vaccines in children, with an emphasis on immunization against rotavirus.