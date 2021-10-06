MIUI 12.5 and Android 12: Xiaomi executive urges audience beta caution

Officially announced yesterday (4), the new Android 12 is now available for major manufacturers to develop their own interfaces. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Xiaomi has already released the new software in beta phase for the Mi 11i and Mi 11.

In addition, the company announced earlier that the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11, Redmi K40 and K40 Pro Plus should be the first to receive the software. However, Wang Hua, general manager of PR at Xiaomi, resolved communicate to users that it is necessary to take it easy.

For the executive, Android 12 has just been released and it’s loaded with bugs. That’s because both Xiaomi and Google still have a lot of work to do. So the recommendation for the beta audience is to be very cautious.

We advise users to back up their data before carrying out the update process. Also, the update notes indicate that there are some known issues: overheating and performance drop.

Xiaomi itself also acknowledges that it may take a while for “your device to adapt to the new version”. With all this explanation, Hua asks that only those who really understand software become part of the testing program.