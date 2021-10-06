model ex who ended up on the streets pretended to be Russian

Model Vivien Adrian Birleanu, known by the artistic name Andre Birleanu, became a topic in Brazil due to her relationship with Alagoas model Eloísa Fontes, who made the news all over the country after being found disoriented on the streets and being admitted to a psychiatric clinic.

On social media, Andre Birleanu used to present himself as a Russian native, the son of a diplomat and a UN official. This information, however, is false. The real naturalness of the model is Romanian and her father, Vivian Vladimir Birleanu, who works as a lawyer, does not hold a position in Russian diplomacy.

In January of this year, in an interview with “Época”, Vladimir said he was “perplexed” by his son’s attitudes and stated that they were all natives of Romania, a country located in Southeastern Europe.

“We are all Romanians. He says he was born in Moscow. That’s not true. His mother, Carmen, my first wife, moved to the United States when he was still little,” he said.

The last time I saw my son was last year. And I completely lost contact with Eloisa after they split up

troubled relationship

Andre Birleanu and Eloísa Fontes met in 2012, they got married and, shortly thereafter, they had a daughter, currently 7 years old. The relationship between the two, however, ended in a conflicting manner and the model managed to win custody of the child in court.

Then, also by court order, he was unable to continue taking care of the heiress and the girl was sent to a temporary home. Last Sunday (3), in an interview with Record TV’s “Domingo Espetacular”, the woman from Alagoas said she did not know about her daughter’s whereabouts and that the only information she was given is that she is living with a British family.

The girl’s paternal grandfather also doesn’t know exactly where the granddaughter is and says he would like the opportunity to raise her.

At “Época”, he said he did not know how the model managed to lose custody of the girl, only that he would have had problems with the English authorities, and this motivated the transfer of custody.

Andre may be responsible for Eloisa’s situation, says model’s father

For the lawyer Vivian Vladimir Birleanu, Andre Birleanu is responsible for the turmoil faced by Eloísa Fontes until reaching the extreme of ending up on the streets. He says that when the two were married, their relationship was marked by constant fights.

Cristina Raducan, Adrian’s sister and Eloisa’s former sister-in-law, also told “Época” that she spent time with the Brazilian woman, during the period in which she and her brother lived in Romania, right after the child’s birth. She says that the woman from Alagoas “was always a strong person” and “appeared to be a dedicated mother”.

Like the father, the sister also credits Andre Birleanu for the difficulties experienced by Eloisa. According to him, their relationship was “abusive”. Raducan claims that Alagoas has its “share of blame”, but emphasizes that he “has always been the main responsible for the problems”.

Model says that Brazilian ‘abandoned’ her daughter

In October of last year, when Eloísa Fontes made the news after being found disoriented in Morro do Cantagalo, in Rio de Janeiro, Vivien used social media to make accusations against the woman from Alagoas. At the time, when publishing a text in English, full of offenses, he said that the model had abandoned her daughter and was addicted to drugs.

As he wrote, before ending up on the streets of Rio, Eloisa “dated a fat and ugly policeman, who put her on the streets and in misery.” Still, he speaks of “toxic feminists” when questioning if “were a man” in her place “or a black woman, like millions of others out there, would you care that much?”

In the interview with “Sunday Spectacular”, Eloísa Fontes preferred not to talk about her relationship with her ex-husband. However, her relatives said that he was responsible for the model’s professional decision-making and also managed the money she earned – at his peak, Fontes earned up to R$35,000 per test.

Eloísa Fontes wants to start over

After returning to her family in the interior of Alagoas, Eloísa Fontes had to be hospitalized to treat her drug addiction. Today, she and her relatives face financial difficulties and live in a simple house. However, the model says that she intends to go back to studying and working in her old profession. According to him, he misses the “adrenaline of work”.

“[Hoje] I feel at peace, I feel like a peaceful person, back in my mother’s arms. It’s the best thing when [você] go back and see what he left,” he declared.

Before being seen disoriented in Rio de Janeiro last year, she went missing for five days while living in New York, United States, until she was found by local police, walking naked and very confused through the city streets. .

Eloísa Fontes participated in the contest “Top Model” of the presenter Ana Hickmann, from Record TV, in 2011, when she was 16 years old. The following year, he moved to São Paulo in order to start his career on the catwalks.

After years of working for several brands, in February 2019 Eloisa gained space in her international career and moved to the United States. Abroad, she was hired by the Marilyn Agency, in New York. The model has international brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Louis Vuitton, and magazine covers for Elle, L’Officiel, Grazia and Glamour.