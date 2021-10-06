Moraes determines that the PF hears Lewandowski’s ex-trainee used as an informant by the Pocket Narist – 10/06/2021 – Power

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes determined that the Federal Police listen to Tatiana Garcia Bressan, who was an intern in the office of minister Ricardo Lewandowski from July 19, 2017 to January 20, 2019.

Such as sheet revealed this Wednesday (6), the blogger Pocketnarista Allan dos Santos, investigated by the STF, treated the former employee of Lewandowski as an informer, as shown in messages collected by the Federal Police.

The material was obtained through a breach of telephone confidentiality in a report by the PF’s Directorate of Investigation and Combating Organized Crime, to which the sheet had access. The messages were attached to the fake news inquiry, which investigates the dissemination of false information, reported by Moraes.

The PF must set the date for the deposition, as the minister only authorizes the measure.

Allan is investigated in two inquiries at the STF —one to investigate the dissemination of fake news and another to identify who finances these actions and undemocratic acts.

The talks started on October 23, 2018 and run until March 31, 2020. Tatiana left the cabinet in January 2019, therefore before the opening of the investigations against Allan, in March of that year.

The scholarship paid by the STF to law interns in the period was R$1,207 per month. According to the STF, the selection of interns takes place under the supervision of the Court’s Human Resources Secretariat, through the offer of vacancies on the CIEE platform.

In the first conversation, Tatiana gets in touch with Allan, showing interest in working on the team of deputy Pocketnarista Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), and says she is in Lewandowski’s office.

In the dialogues (transcribed by sheet in this article literally, including any typos and spelling errors), the intern reports having difficulty working with the minister, but says she is “there to learn”.

The information, according to the PF report, “naturally arouses the interest of Allan”, who asks for the collaboration of Tatiana.

“Stay as our informant there,” says the blogger, about two hours into the conversation. The intern responds promptly: “It will be an honor. I’m there hahaha”.

Then Allan asks what is most amazing what Tatiana sees in the office. She then says: “The most amazing thing I saw is that they actually decide what they want and how they want it. Some decisions are changed because someone important calls the minister.”

Wanted by Sheet, Tatiana said by message that she never acted as an informant for Allan. He said he only had a connection with the blogger because both were students of the writer Olavo de Carvalho. Allan did not respond to the report’s contacts.

In the dialogues with Allan, the intern cites as an example the decision of Minister Luiz Fux that prohibited the sheet to conduct an interview with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who was in prison on the eve of the 2018 election.

Fux reversed an injunction (interim decision) that had been granted by Lewandowski.

The intern says that she “sees” that General Eduardo Villas Bôas, a former army commander, “has traffic with almost all the ministers.”

“When he calls, Lewandowski answers him promptly. They say that the request for suspension of the injunction made by the NOVO party was combined at the request of Fux and Toffoli. You know that Villas Boas sent a general to work together with Toffoli in the presidency , right?”, says the intern, interspersing the two subjects.

The intern also says that the “joke” of the day before in court was that “they were all waiting for the soldier and the corporal to close the STF”, in reference to a speech by Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) in July 2018 , in response to a possible action by the Army if President Jair Bolsonaro was prevented from taking office by a decision of the Supreme.

“Hard to hear, lol”, says the intern, to which Allan asks: “Do you think this has changed in there?”. And she answers: “Yes. All attentive: ‘Now we have a general in the presidency’! kkk Including Toffoli [ministro Dias Toffoli, então presidente do STF] he doesn’t even talk about a 64’s dictatorship anymore. He talks about a ’64 movement'”.

Tatiana adds that Lewandowski was traveling and arriving on that date, and the blogger reacts: “Gee. Fear. kkkk”. The intern says: “When you come here to BSB, please call me! For us to see each other, go to lunch!”.

The intern also claims that Lewandowski would release Lula.

“There’s something Allan, but I think you already know… I have for me that who will release Lula will be Lewandowski because with the last decision in the complaint file that the defense filed in the name of Lula himself, asking him to grant an interview for whoever wanted to)….. as this decision was the first involving the execution of the lula’s sentence, it made Lewa a preventer for future decisions involving the execution of his sentence”, he writes.

In fact, former president Lula was only released in November 2019, when the STF plenary banned his arrest immediately after the second instance conviction.​

The intern tells Allan, in the first conversations, that she has a page on a social network where she uses another name (@visittabb), after being banned by her boss at the STF from posting. In the profile, there are several publications in favor of Bolsonaro and attacks against the court and ministers.

“I’m not working on my twitter profile because my boss said I can’t talk about politics unless I’m out of the STF, so I’m on that profile here – @visittabb on twitter because I can’t take it! Kkkkk”, he says.

On November 17, 2019, when she was no longer an intern, Tatiana posted a photo of protest in favor of Bolsonaro on her profile, and added: “FORAAAAAA GILMAR”, in reference to Minister Gilmar Mendes.

The profile had already published several posts calling for the act, which would have a single agenda: “Impeachment of Gilmar Mendes”.

On December 1, 2019, Tatiana made contact with Allan again and says that an advisor to Lewandowski was inaugurating a legal institute.

She adds that she was a special advisor in the impeachment process for former president Dilma Rousseff (PT). “The intent? I have no idea,” he adds. To which Allan dos Santos replies: “I’ll keep an eye out.” And complete: “Let’s set something with the troupe all together”. “Kkk yes we are!”, Tatiana replies.

In a post referring to this year’s September 7 protests, the profile republished a photo of a man holding a sign in English that read: “The real dictators are in the Supreme Court.”

A few days earlier, another post criticizing the STF describes him as “The only court in the world that understands: medicine, economics, vaccines, elections, etc… It just doesn’t understand justice”.

THE sheet Tatiana, in addition to denying having been an informant for Allan, said that he contacted the blogger because he wanted a job — with Congresswoman Bia Kicis. The intern stated that she was not hired. Sought out, the office of deputy Bia Kicis’ office said they did not know Tatiana.

“I was an intern and had no access to final decision reports, but we had [sic] things behind the scenes and I don’t know how I talked to him because [sic] I don’t have the print [das conversas]”he said, by message.

“If I said things were things that [sic] I saw it happening in the general scope of the STF because [sic] I was just an intern,” she said. She did not comment on the posts on the alternate profile.

Folha sent questions to Allan dos Santos, through his secretary. There was no response until the publication of this report.

Founder of Terça Livre, a site investigated for disseminating fake news, the blogger gained notoriety during the 2018 presidential elections for supporting then-candidate Jair Bolsonaro, with access to campaign members and the current president’s family.

One of the reasons that led Allan to be investigated by the STF was his recurrent attacks on the court. The blogger participated in protests with anti-democratic flags in Brasília and even defended the use of the Armed Forces against ministers.

Allan left the country in July of last year to live in the United States, after an offer of help by Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, as shown by sheet on Friday (1st).

In a statement, Minister Lewandowski’s office stated that all decisions rendered by him “have constitutional grounds and any modification of them occurs through appropriate appeals, presented in the records and judged individually or collectively (plenary or groups)”.

“As usual in the STF, Minister Lewandowski answers institutional calls, mainly from authorities in the Republic. At the time mentioned, General Villas Bôas was commander of the Brazilian Army,” said the cabinet.

In addition, he stated that Tatiana was an intern at the office between July 19, 2017 and January 20, 2019, when she requested her resignation.