More than 5 billion could face difficulties in accessing water in 2050

More than 5 billion people may have difficulty accessing water in 2050, warned today (5) the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

In 2018, there were already 3.6 billion who did not have sufficient access to water for at least a month, according to a new report from the organization.

OMM also insisted that, over the past 20 years, soil water storage has decreased by one centimeter per year, taking into account the surface, the subsoil, but also soil moisture, snow and ice.

The most significant losses occur in Antarctica and Greenland, but “many densely populated areas, located at lower latitudes, are suffering significant losses in places that generally provide a water supply,” WMO said.

These losses have “important consequences for water security,” said the organization, especially since “available and usable fresh water represents only 0.5% of the water present on Earth.”

At the same time, water-related risks have increased over the past two decades.

Since 2000, the number of flood-related disasters has increased by 134% compared to the previous two decades, but the number and duration of droughts has also increased by 29% over the same period.

Most of the deaths and economic damage caused by floods occur in Asia and most of the problems caused by drought in Africa.

For OMM, it is essential to invest both in systems that allow better management of resources and in early warning systems.

“These services, systems and investments are still not enough,” the organization noted.

About 60% of national meteorological and water services – responsible for providing information and warnings to authorities and the general public – “do not have all the necessary capacity to provide climate services to the water sector”.

The organization stated that in about 40% of the member countries “there is no data collection on the basic water variables” and in “67% of them there is no water data available”.

Drought forecasting and warning systems are either non-existent or inadequate in just over half of the countries. In a third of member countries, river flood forecasting and warning systems are also non-existent or inadequate.