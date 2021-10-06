More than 95 thousand health professionals will take the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid

Photo: Roberta Aline/cidadeverde.com

The State Department of Health (Sesapi) completed a survey of the number of health professionals who will receive the third dose of the vaccine against Covid in Piauí. There are 95, 273 professionals who should receive the reinforcement.

According to Sesapi’s Immunization Coordinator, Bárbara Pinheiro, the State will send at least 53 thousand doses to the Regional Health Departments until Friday(08) with this objective. The vaccination logistics from then on is the responsibility of the municipal health secretariats.

“The booster follows the same rules as the other groups and the application is only available for those who completed the immunization regimen for at least six months. In the case of people with low immunity (immunosuppressed), it is necessary to have taken the second dose at least 28 days ago”, explains Barbara.

As in the other groups, the immunizing agent recommended for the application of the third dose is that of Pfizer-BioNTech. In case of unavailability, guidance is to use AstraZeneca or Janssen. Vaccination is only considered complete after a person has received two doses of the vaccine in the case of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer, or a single dose in the case of Janssen.

For the secretary Florentino Neto, Piauí has ​​advanced in the vaccination of the population. “We are advancing thanks to the desire of Piauí to be protected against these diseases”, emphasizes the manager. In Piauí, we already have 33.86% of the population completely immunized.

