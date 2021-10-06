Morning with Sputnik Brasil: highlights of this Wednesday, October 6th

Good Morning! Sputnik Brasil is following the most relevant articles on Wednesday (6), marked by the announcement of Chile’s opposition to Piñera’s impeachment, by the conversation between Biden and Xi regarding Taiwan and by the EU’s initiative to investigate the rise in prices of gas in the region.

Relaxation of restrictions linked to COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte and Duque de Caxias

This Tuesday (5), the Municipality of Belo Horizonte authorized the return of 100% of students to face-to-face classes and made trade more flexible. BH schools will no longer need to comply with the distance of one meter between students as of October 18, while the new protocols for the operation of street stores, shopping malls and gyms will make it possible to expand the capacity of the public already today (6). With the changes, the school classes must maintain their distance only in relation to students from other classrooms. In addition, in municipal schools, attendance of classes will be authorized every day of the week, and not only in four, as currently. Also yesterday (5), the mayor of Duque de Caxias, in Rio de Janeiro, Washington Reis, released the use of a face mask in the territory of the municipality. According to the decree, the decision was taken due to the “high number of people vaccinated against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city”. The rule does not apply to people infected or suspected of being infected during the transmission period. However, Brazil confirmed over 686 deaths and 22,109 cases of COVID-19, totaling 598,871 deaths and 21,498,932 diagnoses of the disease, informed the consortium between state health departments and press vehicles.

© Folhapress / Alex de Jesus / O Tempo Students in a class at Madre Carmelita State School in Belo Horizonte, MG

Changes in the MP to combat the energy crisis could cost almost R$50 billion

You Chamber deputies introduced changes to the provisional measure on actions to combat the energy crisis, which could cost approximately R$50 billion for consumers in Brazil. The aforementioned provisional measure, with exceptional actions to face the threat of energy rationing, was issued by the federal government at the end of July. Congress approved the project, together with the privatization of Eletrobras. In addition, it determined that the government should purchase energy from thermoelectric plants powered by natural gas in the North, Northeast, Midwest and Southeast. This would also require the construction of new gas pipelines, since in most of these areas there are no thermoelectric plants, no gas reserves, or gas pipelines. According to the measure’s rapporteur, the solution for not increasing the cost of energy is to include the expense with the works in the electricity tariff paid by consumers. In 15 years of operation, the value would reach R$33 billion. In total, all the planned measures could cost Brazilians R$ 46.5 billion.

© Folhapress / Zanone Fraissat Protest against abusive electricity tariffs at the ENEL Distribuição São Paulo branch

By decision of the TSE, former mayor of Rio regains political rights

This Tuesday (5), the Superior Electoral Court decided to overturn the verdict of the Regional Electoral Court of Rio de Janeiro (TRE-RJ) that made the former mayor of the capital ineligible Marcelo Crivella. With the decision of the ministers, Crivella regained his political rights. Even so, the TSE maintained its condemnation of the payment of a fine by the former mayor, in a fixed amount of R$ 15 thousand. In 2020, the TRE-RJ determined that he would be ineligible for six years, for abuse of public power and for conduct prohibited to public agents during an election period. The penalty in cash was greater: he had to pay a fine of R$106,000. Crivella and his son Marcelo Hodge had been accused of irregularities in September 2018, when Crivella was running for re-election for mayor, while his son was a pre-candidate for deputy. According to allegations, they allegedly participated in a lawsuit in which they allegedly asked for votes in his favour.

© Folhapress Former Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping discuss situation around Taiwan

US President Joe Biden said he had a conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss military activity near Taiwan on Tuesday (5). According to him, both sides agreed to follow the Taiwan agreement. “I talked to Xi about Taiwan. We agreed that we are going to fulfill the Taiwan agreement. That’s where we are and I made it clear that I don’t think he should be doing anything other than fulfilling the agreement,” Biden said, quoted by the White House. China recently sent about 150 military aircraft, including fighter jets and bombers, to the area near Taiwan, while the United States and its allies are conducting military exercises in a nearby area in the South China Sea. A Chinese military plane entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on two occasions, one during the day and the other at night, forcing Taiwan to send patrol planes to fend them off. China considers Taiwan its province. The island has been ruled independently of mainland China since 1949, when the opposition nationalist party established power after the civil war. The 1979 US law supports the principle of a One China, even though it provides for military aid to Taiwan.

© REUTERS / ANN WANG Taiwan honor guards during a National Day rehearsal in Taipei, Taiwan, October 5, 2021

Chilean opposition to initiate impeachment of President Piñera over Pandora Papers

Chile’s opposition parties agreed, on Tuesday (5), to initiate a constitutional indictment process seeking to unseat President Sebastián Piñera, after the publication of the Pandora Papers that revealed Piñera’s business in tax havens. “The various political opposition forces have agreed to present the constitutional indictment against President Sebastián Piñera on two grounds: openly violating the principle of probity and seriously compromising the honor of the Fatherland,” Socialist Party deputy Jaime Naranjo said at the press conference. The lawmaker, who represented all opposition parties, explained that they intend to present the indictment to Congress as soon as possible, in order to be voted on before the country’s Nov. 21 presidential election. On Sunday (3), the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a report called Pandora Papers in which they accuse several world leaders of hiding their fortunes to avoid paying taxes in their countries. With regard to Piñera, the report shows that, in 2010, while exercising its first term (2010-2014), Piñera’s companies would have sold one of the most important and ambitious mining projects in recent times in Chile, mining company Dominga, in a transaction carried out in the territory of the British Virgin Islands.

© REUTERS / IVAN ALVARADO President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera, before speaking at Government Headquarters, Santiago, Chile, October 4, 2021

Five EU countries urge to investigate reasons for the sharp rise in gas prices

Five European Union countries: France, Spain, Czech Republic, Romania and Greece called for an investigation into the reasons for the record rise in gas prices in Europe. The joint communiqué of the economy and finance ministers of the five countries was published on the website of the French Ministry of Economy. According to the text, “the functioning of the European gas market must be investigated to understand why current gas contracts have become insufficient”. In addition, the authors of the initiative called for establishing general rules regarding the volumes of gas supplies to avoid price jumps, as well as to increase the level of cooperation in public procurement. According to the document’s signatories, it is necessary to carry out a reform of the European electricity market in order to improve the correlation between the cost of electricity production and its final price for consumers. Prices in Europe have shown steady growth since the beginning of the year. In recent weeks, the cost of futures contracts has jumped dramatically. From the point of view of analysts, this has to do with gas reservoirs on the continent having less fuel than usual, with reduced supply from the main suppliers side and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia.