MPF points to indications that the company of the ‘Pharaoh of Bitcoins’ applied money from drug trafficking and militia | Rio de Janeiro

The irregular investment scheme in cryptocurrencies led by Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, known as the Pharaoh of bitcoins, is suspected of receiving money from drug dealers and militiamen.

The information is contained in the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) accepted by Judge Vitor Valpuesta, 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio.

Glaidson and 16 other people became defendants on charges of fraud to the national financial system, reckless management and criminal organization.

According to the MPF, these criminal investments would take place via Glaidson’s company GAS Consultoria e Tecnologia.

“Identified concrete information regarding the use of the GAS group for the injection of funds from serious crimes such as drug trafficking and the constitution and operation of private militias”, stated in the document.

During the investigations, the Federal Police discovered that two residents of the Lixo community, in Cabo Frio, in the Lagos region, had cash deposits in the GAS bank account totaling R$1.7 million.

The two deposits took place on June 30th. One worth R$900,000 and the other R$800,000, both from community residents.

The two men do not have a job or any occupation that warrants depositing this amount of money.

About militiamen, the PF already knows that the investments of these groups in GAS reached R$ 2 million.

In September, an operation by the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police found GAS contracts in the home of a man appointed as an operator of the militia operating in Rio das Pedras is Muzema, in the West Zone of Rio.