Mysterious whale invests R$ 234 million in Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency has been on the upswing in the cryptocurrency market for the past 24 hours, drawing the attention of traders with the movement.

It is noteworthy that the Shiba Inu movement resurfaced in the market after Elon Musk published a photo of his pet dog, the breed that bears the name of the cryptocurrency. With the publication of the CEO of Tesla, many dog ​​cryptocurrencies started to shoot again in the market.

However, SHIB may have had an even more expressive growth due to an unusual purchase of a whale in the market.

After whale buy Shiba Inu, currency explodes to historic record

In recent days, a mysterious whale has bought trillions from Shiba Inu, spending US$43 million on a transaction. This purchase value exceeds R$ 235 million today, a purchase that apparently would not cause major impacts on the market.

However, after a few days the value of Shiba Inu exploded again, reaching for the second time the price of US$ 0.000018 per unit. Despite this value being extremely low, those who bet on the cryptocurrency that has 1 quadrillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000) of tokens ended up winning with the appreciation.

With a 100% increase in 24 hours, Shiba Inu even surpassed the recent gains of the NFT game Axie Infinity, which had attracted the market’s attention.

SHIB volume is higher than Bitcoin in Binance

In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu’s biggest trading volume turned out to be at Binance, the world’s largest brokerage. The main trading pair was in Dollar Tether, which saw 3 billion USDT being traded in the period.

The pair Bitcoin/Tether on Binance registered, in the same period, 2.6 billion USDT traded, and SHIB ended up surpassing the main cryptocurrency in volume.

In Brazil with the Real pair, Shiba Inu is the sixth most traded cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours, surpassing Solana, Cardano, Binance Coin and even its main rival, Dogecoin, which also appreciated in the market around 10% in the period.

In the last five months, this is the biggest upward movement of Shiba Inu, which still operates at a drop of 47.5% since its historic high, when it reached US$ 0.000037.

It’s worth noting that Shina Inu’s last bullish move lasted a few days and many people walked out of these trades with a big loss. As such, it is unclear whether the new market movement will be more sustainable or will only last a few hours again.