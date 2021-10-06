NASA will launch spacecraft to intentionally crash into asteroid moon

A spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is preparing for launch.

The Dart Quest, or Double Asteroid Redirection Test [em português], from NASA, will take off at 2:20 am [horário de Brasília] on November 24 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California (USA).

NASA will test new technology in September 2022 to see how it can impact the movement of a near-Earth asteroid.

The target is Dimorphos, a small moon orbiting the asteroid Didymos near Earth. This will be the first large-scale demonstration of this type of technology by the agency on behalf of planetary defense.

Near-Earth objects are asteroids and comets whose orbits place them 50 million kilometers from Earth. Detecting the threat of these objects that can cause serious damage is the main focus of NASA and other space organizations around the world.

Didymos and Dimorphos

Two decades ago, a system consisting of a near-Earth asteroid with a moon orbiting it, nicknamed Didymos, was discovered. In Greek, Didymos means “twin,” used to describe the larger asteroid, which is nearly a kilometer in diameter and orbited by a smaller moon 160m in diameter. At the time, the moon was known as Didymos b.

Kleomenis Tsiganis, a planetary scientist at Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and a member of the Dart team, suggested that the moon be called Dimorphos.

“Dimorphos, which means ‘two shapes’, reflects this object’s status as the first celestial body to have the shape of its orbit significantly altered by humanity – in this case, by the impact of the Dart,” Tsiganis said. “As such, it will be the first object to be known to humans in two very different ways, one seen by the impact Dartantes and the other seen by Hera, of the European Space Agency, years later.”

By September 2022, Didymos and Dimorphos will be relatively close to Earth, about 11 million kilometers from our planet. It’s the perfect time for the mission to take place.

The Dart will deliberately collide with Dimorphos to alter the asteroid’s movement in space, according to NASA. This collision will be recorded by LiciaCube, a cube-shaped satellite provided by the Italian Space Agency. The cube will travel on Darte, then launch into space before impact so you can record what happens.

“Astronomers will be able to compare observations from Earth-based telescopes before and after the Dart impact to determine how much the orbital period of Dimorphos has changed,” said Tom Statler, Dart program scientist at NASA headquarters, in a statement. “This is the key measurement that will tell us how the asteroid responded to our effort.”

A few years after the impact, the European Space Agency’s Hera mission will conduct a follow-up investigation of Didymos and Dimorphos.

While Dart was developed for NASA’s Planetary Defense Coordination Office and managed by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, the mission team will work with the Hera mission under an international collaboration known as Asteroid Deflection and Impact Assessment, or Aida.

“Dart is a first step in testing methods for deflecting dangerous asteroids,” said Andrea Riley, Dart program executive, in a statement. “Potentially dangerous asteroids are a global concern and we are excited to be working with our Italian and European colleagues to collect the most accurate data possible from this demonstration.”

A Quest of Firsts

Dimorphos was chosen for this mission because its size is relative to asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

The Dart will collide with Dimorphos moving at about 24,000 kilometers per hour. A camera, called Draco, and autonomous navigation software will help the spacecraft detect and collide with Dimorphos.

This quick impact will only change the speed of Dimorphos while orbiting Didymos by 1%, which doesn’t sound like much – but it will change the moon’s orbital period by several minutes. This change can be observed and measured from ground-based telescopes on Earth. It will also be the first time humans have altered the dynamics of a solar system body in a measurable way, according to the European Space Agency.

Three years after the impact, Hera will arrive to study Dimorphos in detail, measuring the physical properties of the moon, studying the Dart’s impact and studying its orbit.

It may seem like a long wait between impact and follow-up, but it’s based on lessons learned in the past.

In July 2005, NASA’s Deep Impact spacecraft launched a 370-kilogram copper projectile at a comet, Tempel 1. But the spacecraft was unable to see the result because the impact released tons of dust and ice. However, NASA’s Stardust mission in 2011 was able to characterize the impact – a 150 meter crater.

Together, the valuable data collected by Dart and Hera will contribute to planetary defense strategies, especially by understanding what kind of force is needed to change the orbit of a near-Earth asteroid that could collide with our planet.

(Translated text; Read the original in English)