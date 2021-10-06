Nego do Borel explains disappearance and stay in a motel

Singer Nego do Borel testified to agents of the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA) this Tuesday (5). He was found in a motel near Morro do Borel, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The meeting was made after almost 24 hours in which he was missing, without giving any news. Concerned, Roseli Viana, mother of the funkeiro, even registered a police report.

During his statement, he said he left home at around 11:00 am on Monday (4), with the intention of traveling to São Paulo. The initial idea was to find friends.

However, he said he gave up. Not feeling well emotionally, he said he isolated himself at the motel. In addition, he guaranteed that he had not received any visitors. At the scene, he claimed he took four Dramin pills to try to sleep.

After that, he says he hasn’t turned on his phone anymore. About the disappearance even for his own mother, the singer said he had no idea about the size of the repercussion that his isolation would have.

