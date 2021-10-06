Nego do Borel is found in a motel in Vila Isabel, but denies the company of women

RIO — Singer Nego do Borel was found this Tuesday afternoon at a motel in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio. He was alone in the place, according to the artist. The information was confirmed by the press office of the Civil Police and the singer’s office. Investigators even went to Itacuruçá, in the district of Mangaratiba, in search of information about the singer’s whereabouts.

According to the first information provided by the press office of the Civil Police, he was with two women at the scene, but this information was denied by the singer. In a statement to police, he stated that he entered the motel unaccompanied and remained alone throughout his stay.

According to the delegate Ellen Souto, head of the DDPA, who took the testimony, the singer arrived at the motel 10 hours ago. He was found by police officers who were also participating in the searches.

When leaving the police station, the funkeiro said:

“I went out and didn’t tell my mom. I wanted to isolate myself and I didn’t know that my mother would go to the police station and give this repercussion. I wasn’t with a woman. I was alone and I just want to sleep and sleep. I’m lost and I apologize to my mom.

He completed:

— I didn’t imagine it would give all this repercussion. I’m going through a difficult time and many things are happening in my life – he said, without answering other questions.





Nego do Borel arrived at the Police City accompanied by two agents, wearing a hood and mask. He made obscene gestures when asked about the case and found at the motel. At the specialty, he hugged his mother.

Earlier this afternoon, the singer’s press office released a note, informing him of the appearance and thanking “all the prayers, positive thoughts, and also the work of the Police”. The statement highlights that he was found alone, in a room at the Hotel Corinto, in Vila Isabel, and that, “according to the investigations, he would have fallen asleep after excessive use of medicines”.

In a statement, the Civil Police informed that the initial information about the women who allegedly accompanied Nego do Borel was provided by the motel: “The Civil Police clarifies that the first information given by the establishment was that Nego do Borel had entered the motel with two women. . However, when they entered the room with the singer’s permission, the agents found that he was alone”.

To GLOBO, the delegate Ellen Souto, head of the DDPA, said that Nego entered the motel at 15:00 on Monday, took a medication and slept. After the disappearance report, the singer was monitored by investigators. Ellen also said that, during the deposition, the singer promised to seek medical help.

‘He says he’s looking for psychological help. He didn’t have the realization that it would have such a big repercussion when he went to the motel. It is notorious that he is not well. He took several sleeping pills. He said he wanted to forget about the problems – pointed out the delegate.

Before the disappearance, Nego do Borel told his mother and the advisor that he was depressed. He had been talking about depression ever since he left the TV Record show “A Fazenda”, in which he was accused of vulnerable rape. On leaving the police station he said:

– I’m getting better. I will look for help and I will improve more.

Chief of Police Luiz Maurício Armond, head of the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), sent a team from his precinct to Itacuruçá, after information that Nego do Borel might be in the region. This Tuesday morning, investigators were in local marinas looking for clues.



Disappearance of the singer is investigated after the report was registered on Monday afternoon (4) at the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes). Agents went to the city after information about the funkeiro being in the region.

The artist’s mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, reported her son’s disappearance this Monday, after not getting in touch with him since the afternoon.

Roseli and the funkeiro advisor, Anderson Faria, arrived at the DDPA to provide clarifications later this morning. During the pair’s testimony, the police received the information.

disappearance record

Roseli made a record of the singer’s disappearance in the 42nd DP (Recreio dos Bandeirantes), on Monday night. In a statement at the district, she informed that, in the morning, the artist, crying, said he would leave the house. Afterwards, he called an advisor thanking him for everything, “as if he was saying goodbye”.



The funkeiro left home, in Rio, this Monday afternoon (4), and remains without contact. Before, Nego do Borel told his mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, crying, that he would leave the house. Soon after, he sent messages to his advisor, Anderson Faria, in a “farewell” tone. The bulletin was registered in the 42nd DP (Recreio).

Also according to Roseli, Nego do Borel said he loved her and asked her not to stop him from doing what he wanted. She couldn’t get in touch with her son, as the device was turned off.

Roseli also said that she found a note on a sheet of notebook saying: “The Farm is going to pay me, it made my mother cry…”.

program expulsion

In September, the funkeiro was expelled from the program “A Fazenda”, on TV Record, after being accused of vulnerable rape against model Dayana Mello, another participant in the reality show. He is the target of an investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo for the crime.

Upon leaving the program, he recorded a video saying he was wronged: “I slept next to someone, yes, drunk. I was wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. It didn’t start there, it already had a story. You can see that after the night, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again. I do not understand. I’m going to end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate, I’m being called a bandit. Friends abandoned me, they didn’t want to listen to me”.

In the images, posted on his Instagram profile, he threatened to commit suicide: “Brother, I’m going to end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’ve never robbed anyone, I don’t kill. I’m wondering what I’ve done to deserve so much hate. I’m taking a beating from everyone: friends who abandoned me, who don’t want to listen to me, women who don’t get close to me. I’m not one saint, I have my problems, but I’m taking care of it. But if I was a bandit, everything I was accused of, I was supposed to be arrested. Let’s wait for the police to investigate everything. I don’t know what else to do, my heart it’s torn apart,” he said.