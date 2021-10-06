Nego do Borel took sleeping pills and walked around Praia da Barra before being found at a motel in Vila Isabel

RIO — When he left home, in Recreio, in the West Zone of Rio, driving his Mercedes Benz on Monday morning, singer Nego do Borel planned to drive to São Paulo, where he would meet friends. In a statement to the police, he said that, “because he was not emotionally balanced”, he changed his mind and decided to isolate himself in a motel in the Vila Isabel neighborhood. During the approximately 25 hours in which he was reported missing, the singer took sleeping pills and even walked around Praia da Barra, at night, before sleeping at the motel, where he was found around noon this Tuesday .

After 25 hours:Nego do Borel is found in a motel in Vila Isabel, but denies the company of women

“The deponent wanted to be alone to think about the delicate moment he is experiencing in his personal and professional life”, says an excerpt from the testimony collected by delegate Ellen Souto, head of the Police Station for the Discovery of Whereabouts (DDPA). The first information provided by the Civil Police press office indicated that he had been found with two escorts. But the information was denied by the singer, who claimed to have remained alone the entire time.





In a note sent this Tuesday afternoon, the Civil Police informed that the initial information about the women who allegedly accompanied Nego do Borel was provided by the motel: “The Civil Police clarifies that the first information given by the establishment was that Nego do Borel he would have entered the motel with two women. However, when they entered the room with the singer’s permission, the agents found that he was alone”.

According to the testimony, Nego do Borel left the house around 11am on Monday. Initially, he intended to go to São Paulo, but decided to isolate himself in a motel in Vila Isabel. He chose the establishment because he had already visited it on previous occasions and because it is located near Morro do Borel, where the artist was raised.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

After being reported missing, singer Nego do Borel arrives at the police station and makes obscene gestures to the press; Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Anderson Faria, adviser to singer Nego do Borel, arrives to testify Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo The mother of Nego do Borel, Roseli Viana Pereira arrives to testify about the disappearance of her son, who said, in a statement, that he left home because he wanted to think about life, and fell asleep after using medicine Photo: Maria Isabel Oliveira / Agência O Globo Roseli Viana, mother of Nego do Borel, reported the singer’s disappearance on Monday afternoon (4) Photo: Instagram / Reproduction Nego do Borel was expelled from the reality show ‘A Fazenda’ after accusation of rape Photo: Publicity Duda Reis and Nego do Borel: relationship ended with denunciation of domestic violence Photo: Reproduction Nego do Borel and his mother, Roseli Gomes, were already deceived for assaulting their stepdaughter Photo: Reproduction Nego do Borel in three moments, from left to right: before fame, with his mother in Morro do Borel; at the beginning of his career as a funk player, in 2012; and more recently, in 2020 Photo: Agência O Globo Singer Nego do Borel Photo: Press Release/Washington Possato Nego do Borel Photo: Disclosure Funkeiro Nego do Borel Photo: Publicity Nego do Borel in a scene from ‘Me loose’ Photo: Reproduction

Podcasts

To the point What do patients who refuse the vaccine say in the hospital?



Lauro and Gabeira The social media blackout is the new aspect of modern warfare



Malu is ON Caetano Veloso: Conservatism in Brazil is threatened and weak



CBN Panorama Everyone ‘ON’ again; Complaint against Facebook reaches US Senate; and the Nobel Prize in Physics





After staying, he took four Dramin sleeping pills and didn’t turn on his phone anymore. Unable to make contact with her son, the artist’s mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, registered his disappearance at the 42nd PD (Recreio dos Bandeirantes).

At around 9 pm, Nego do Borel left the motel and went to Praia da Barra, at Posto 2, where he stayed until around 11 pm. From there, he intended to go home, but ended up returning to the motel, where he spent the night.

Read too:Civil Police is found dead in the West Zone of Rio; witness says to PM says traffickers forced him to remove the community body

During the testimony, he said that he did not warn his mother because “he had no idea of ​​the repercussions of his isolation”. The singer was awakened around noon on Tuesday by the motel manager, who informed him of the presence of a team of DDPA police officers at the scene.

Taken to the police station, he showed aggression when approached by journalists. Upon leaving the unit, however, he stated that he would “look for help”.

disappearance record

Roseli made the record of the singer’s disappearance on Monday night. In testimony at the district, she informed that, in the morning, the artist, crying, said he would leave the house. Afterwards, he called an advisor thanking him for everything, “as if he was saying goodbye”.



The funkeiro left home, in Rio, this Monday afternoon (4), and remains without contact. Before, Nego do Borel told his mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, crying, that he would leave the house. Soon after, he sent messages to his advisor, Anderson Faria, in a “farewell” tone. The bulletin was registered in the 42nd DP (Recreio).

Also according to Roseli, Nego do Borel said he loved her and asked her not to stop him from doing what he wanted. She couldn’t get in touch with her son, as the device was turned off.

Covid-19:City Hall of Rio should make the use of masks more flexible as of the 15th; check out the steps of the city’s reopening plan

Roseli also said that she found a note on a sheet of notebook saying: “The Farm is going to pay me, it made my mother cry…”.

program expulsion

In September, the funkeiro was expelled from the program “A Fazenda”, on TV Record, after being accused of vulnerable rape against model Dayana Mello, another participant in the reality show. He is the target of an investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo for the crime.

Lowest level in history:Understand what is behind the drop in homicides in the state of Rio in recent years

Upon leaving the program, he recorded a video saying he was wronged: “I slept next to someone, yes, drunk. I was wanting to be with her, and she was wanting to be with me. It didn’t start there, it already had a story. You can see that after the night, at the pool, she says she wants to sleep with me again. I do not understand. I’m going to end up taking my life, I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’m wondering what I did to deserve so much hate, I’m being called a bandit. Friends abandoned me, they didn’t want to listen to me”.

In video: ‘You’ll end up taking my life, I’m depressed,’ says Nego do Borel after being expelled from reality TV

In the images, posted on his Instagram profile, he threatened to commit suicide: “Brother, I’m going to end up taking my life. I’m not bluffing, I’m talking from the bottom of my heart. I’ve never robbed anyone, I don’t kill. I’m wondering what I’ve done to deserve so much hate. I’m taking a beating from everyone: friends who abandoned me, who don’t want to listen to me, women who don’t get close to me. I’m not one saint, I have my problems, but I’m taking care of it. But if I was a bandit, everything I was accused of, I was supposed to be arrested. Let’s wait for the police to investigate everything. I don’t know what else to do, my heart it’s torn apart,” he said.