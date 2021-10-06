Nego do Borel will have psychological support after expulsion and disappearance

After the expulsion of “A Fazenda 13”, from Record, and a disappearance that left family members worried, Nego do Borel now has a team with the task of giving the artist full psychological support.

splash he found that, as soon as he left the police station in Rio yesterday, where he testified after he disappeared, the funkeiro was already received by psychologists and their work team.

The singer’s sister, Raiana Gomes, even published in Stories the family’s intention to seek help. “Now we are going to look for a psychological treatment for him, because the way he is is not going to continue,” he said. In another post, she stated that her brother has depression.

Nego do Borel had been refusing to speak to the press after the expulsion of “A Fazenda 13” on suspicion of vulnerable rape against Dayane Mello. Upon leaving the police station in Rio yesterday, he refused to answer questions and issued a statement in which he reinforced his apology to his mother.

“I left yesterday and I didn’t tell my mother, I wanted to isolate myself because I’m going through a very difficult time, with many things happening in my life, but I wanted to be alone. I didn’t know my mother would go to the police station and that it would give all this repercussion . I didn’t evaluate, I apologize to her,” said the singer.

“I wanted to be alone. I was alone in the hotel, I wasn’t with any woman, with anyone. I took medicine and then slept, because I wanted to sleep. I woke up and there was all this repercussion”, he concluded.

Disappearance

Since the night of Monday (4), Nego do Borel was reported missing by friends and family. The singer’s mother, Roseli Viana Pereira, made a disappearance record at the 42nd PD at Recreio dos Bandeirantes, in Rio de Janeiro.

Early yesterday afternoon, he was found at the Corinto motel, in Vila Isabel, Rio de Janeiro. Initially, the police informed him that he was with two women and then corrected himself.