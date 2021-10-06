Neo Qumica Arena welcomes the Brazilian National Team for the Eliminations in November

Neo Química Arena will once again receive a game from the Brazilian team. This time, Tite’s team faces Colombia, in a match valid for the 13th round of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, on November 11th.

The Corinthians stadium was praised by Juninho Paulista, coordinator of the team, in a speech published on the official website of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“The quality of Neo Química Arena is unquestionable. For the game against Paraguay, in Belo Horizonte, we will have enough time to improve the pitch,” said the manager.

The CBF also released Tite’s team training schedule for November. On the 8th and 9th, the activities will take place at the Corinthians CT. On Wednesday, the day before the duel, the work will be at Neo Química Arena.

So far, Neo Química Arena has hosted eight games for the Brazilian team, five for the men’s team and three for the women’s, in addition to the duel against Argentina, which was suspended due to protocols against Covid-19, and the retrospect is positive.

The Brazilian Men’s Team has 100% success in the stadium located in Itaquera: five victories in five games played. The women’s team, on the other hand, has a positive record, but is not unbeaten: two wins and one loss in three games.

Corinthians should not have any game rearranged, as they should face Atlético-MG, in Minas Gerais, one day before the Brazilian team’s confrontation scheduled for the Neo Química Arena. After the selected game, Timão returns to the field against Cuiabá, this time at Casa do Povo, with a date to be confirmed by the CBF.

