Netflix adds long-awaited app function

Netflix is ​​launching the ability to randomly watch something in mobile apps. The intention is to help undecided fans find something to watch.

The functionality was already available on televisions and is only now starting to appear on Android devices as well.

It’s not about complete randomness, however. The films and series chosen are based on the viewing history of each user, in addition to preferences.

“The feature helps Netflix subscribers discover new shows and movies when they don’t want to make decisions,” said Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix (via Variety). “Today, we’re excited to bring this feature to Android too – choosing what to watch on your phone has never been easier.”

for the undecided

It actually seems like a good way to leave the difficult task of choosing what to watch for the algorithm. Besides, it’s a good opportunity to learn about new productions.

Additionally, in some countries, such as the US, Canada and the UK, Netflix is ​​releasing Fast Laughs (fast laughs, free translation), a selection of comedy clips.

It’s worth noting that the function may not reach all devices right away. This depends on the device and the application update.