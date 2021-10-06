Neto detonates Abel Ferreira’s attitude and shoots at Palmeiras coach: ‘Asshole, idiot’

Credit: Cesar Greco – Ag. Palmeiras – Disclosure – Reproduction – Bandeirantes

Former player and presenter Neto made strong comments to coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, due to the Portuguese’s behavior in the press conference after the 1-1 draw against Juventude last weekend.

On the occasion, a journalist who participated in the remote interview asked the coach to better explain his expression “he knew the difference between men and rats” and that he “wouldn’t waste time with those who don’t understand football”. In an ironic tone, the coach of Verdão just laughed and said that “for a good connoisseur, half a word is enough”.

On the program “Os Donos da Bola” this Tuesday (5), Neto did not spare criticism of the Portuguese, and classified it as an attitude of “asshole” and “humiliation” against the reporter.

“We didn’t show here yesterday (Monday) the interview of our dear Abel Ferreira being an asshole and an idiot in relation to a reporter’s question. He laughed, saying that the Brazilian player is not suitable for the tactical part. Damn it!”, Neto began.

“He thinks he’s Telê Santana. He thinks he’s José Mourinho. Who do you think you are? Where do you think you are. Nobody knew you! You became known here, dammit. If I went to radio, I made a statement. Absurd what he did to this boy. For me it was humiliation”, concluded Neto.

Classified for the final of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras saw Atlético-MG open a 10-point difference in the race for the title of the Brasileirão. This Wednesday (6), at 9:30 pm (GMT), Verdão visits América-MG for the 24th round of the national competition.

