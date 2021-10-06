New Eternos teaser highlights characters and brings more scenes from the villain Kro

Just a month before the premiere of eternal, Marvel has brought a new teaser to heat the engines of the next chapter of its cinematographic universe. This is a short video of just 30 seconds that brings some previously unpublished scenes and contextualizes who the new characters are in their superhero universe.

The idea that the Eternals are entities that exist in our world to protect humans from the Deviants is once again explored, but now the epic mood is a little aside to explore more of the action and a little more of the typical good humor of the Marvel Studios.

The big highlight here is the quick fight between Ikaris (Richard Madden) against a Deviant, with lightning coming out of his eyes and everything else, noting that the hero must be the version of Superman in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe (MCU, in the acronym in English). So much so that there’s a little joke about it in the teaser, with Phastos’ son (Brian Tyree Henry) saying he saw the character in his cover on TV.

The video also features a quick appearance of Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-Seok) in action, using a kind of energy glove to face an enemy. This half mystical and half technological component is also seen in the form of the spear and shield wielded by Thena (Angelina Jolie) at the beginning of the teaser.

So what these 30 seconds do is give you a brief overview of who’s who in eternal, situating above all the skills of some of the protagonists. Some of them still follow a huge unknown, like Sersi (Gemma Chan) and the Black Knight himself (Kit Harington), but we already know enough to be interested in the plot that Marvel is promising for the film.

Villain Kro appears with a little more prominence in the new teaser (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios)

The big doubt should be up to the villains. So far, everything that has been presented suggests that the threat must revolve around the Deviants, with Kro being the great personification of this evil. Voiced by actor Dan Stevens, he is the leader of this alien race that threatens the Earth and is seen in the teaser arresting Thena. However, there are those who believe that he will not be the real villain and that another enemy must be revealed behind all this.

However, none of this has been presented in the material released so far. Marvel has been very restrained in publicizing eternal, although the film opens in just a month, and always focusing on the Deviant threat. Of course, we might be surprised at some point — including an Eternal traitor — but there’s nothing concrete so far about it.

So we’ll have to wait until November 4th to see what’s on the way. eternal five years after the events of Avengers: Endgame and it’s one of Marvel’s main bets for its new film phase — so much so that it brought Oscar-winning director Chlóe Zhao to lead the adaptation.

Source: Marvel Entertainment