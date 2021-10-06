New medicine arrives in Brazil to treat a highly lethal type of lung cancer

RIO — The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) recently gave the approval for the treatment of a type of lung cancer, which until then lacked any therapeutic resources. Developed by pharmaceutical company Janssen, the infusion drug amivantamab was designed for a tumor usually diagnosed at an advanced stage or with metastasis — when it has already spread to other parts of the body.

The new drug acts precisely on a tumor subtype, with a specific mutation in the gene called EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor). He is among the most difficult to deal with. The drug works by directly blocking the action of altered molecules, which act as an “engine” for the growth of tumor cells. He managed to increase the survival of patients by up to 55%, who are already in the final stage of the disease. Which means saving almost a year of time, a deadline that in the coldness of statistics may seem short, but for those who live the reality of serious cancer, a few days may be enough to solve essential life issues.

— Medicine is becoming very precise in lung cancer diagnoses. We give “first names”, “last names” and identify very specific characteristics of the tumor, and then use a specific drug. It’s what we call precision medicine. Now we can choose the most appropriate treatment for the patient based on their personal characteristics – explains William Nassib William Junior, medical director of Oncology and Hematology at Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo.





The doctor says that lung cancer is no longer seen as a single disease, but as a set of diseases determined by the characteristics of the molecules that make up cancer cells. That is why the use of target drugs (precision medicine medicines such as amivantamab) is so important for this type of tumor.

– The targeted therapy specifically blocks the defective molecule, producing an impact against the cancer cell with less side effect, with a generally more favorable result and quite different from chemotherapy, which is a more generic medication – details William Junior.

high lethality

The arrival of the drug gains strength due to the high lethality of lung cancer. About 25% of cancer deaths are usually caused by tumors in the organ. In Brazil, the disease took the lives of more than 29,300 people last year alone, according to data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

One of the reasons for the high lethality is because the diagnosis is usually late. When symptoms appear—such as a persistent cough, bloody phlegm, and shortness of breath—the disease is either advanced or has metastasized. The main cause of lung cancer is smoking. Not smoking and not being close to those who smoke is the main method to avoid the disease.

Diagnosis is made through imaging tests such as x-ray and chest computed tomography. The tumor is identified through biopsy and also undergoes a molecular examination to identify the factors that contribute to its development, and thus indicate the best treatment.

When identified early, the chances of a cure are greater. Therefore, smokers and ex-smokers should start tracking the disease after 50 years of age.

Cancer in non-smokers

About 80% of lung cancers are associated with smoking. Cigarettes contain substances, especially tar, which alter the DNA of lung cells. A recent review, however, looked at the causes of non-smoking tumors. The study, just published in the journal Nature Genetics and conducted by an international team led by researchers at the US National Cancer Institute (NCI), describes for the first time three molecular subtypes of lung cancer in people who have never smoked.

The findings will help unravel the mystery of how lung cancer arises in people who have no history of smoking and may guide the development of more accurate clinical treatments. This type of disease arises from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural processes in the body and is more common in women at an earlier age.